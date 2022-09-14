Gainesville ISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart will once again form a Parent Advisory Committee (PAC). The PAC is open to any parent or community member who is willing to provide feedback and input into what our district is doing well and what can be improved upon.
The PAC will meet four times throughout the year, with the first meeting being held on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the GISD administration office at 800 S. Morris St.
Additional meetings will be held on Dec. 6, March 2, and April 13. To join the 2022-2023 Parent Advisory Committee, visit gainesvilleisd.org for the sign up form or contact Kay Neu at 940-665-4362 or kneu@gainesvilleisd.org.
