Gainesville Independent School District is wrapping up this year while it prepares for the next.
GISD will come out ahead financially this budget year, it appears.
“Comparing where we are this year, 2022-2023, to 2021-2022 [last year] … We’re about 84 percent of collecting what we budgeted for this year; last year, we were at 77 percent,” said Alyce Greer, the GISD Director of Finance, before going on to explaining the reason for why it is higher this year. “We’ve collected way more [bank interest], which increased that realized revenue in comparison to last year … Another category that had notable increase was our athletic revenue, which is up by about $15,000 from where it was last year.
“It’s still really early in the year to start looking at where we’re really going to be within balance, we still have about four moths left,” continued Greer. “But it’s looking like we’re going to have about $1.5 million to add, which will put us a little over $24 million.”
Much of the budget goes to teacher and staff salaries, and that percentage of the budget is going to continue to grow as GISD tries to move through the teacher shortage and hire plenty of staff.
“Recently we have hired 36 new teachers, teachers with experience and not a lot of first year teachers, which is what we’re used to seeing,” said LaCreasha Still, the Assistant Superintendent of HR. “We currently have about 38 positions left to hire, and I do believe that we’re in a better spot than we were last year. Now it’s just getting our onboarding process going with the campus ad keep those teachers in the loop so that they’ll remain with us and we can keep them throughout the summer and see them back here in the fall.”
First year teachers were recognized for going through the New Teachers Academy with Stille to better hone their skills in the classroom.
“They came all year long, once a month for about an hour and a half to two hours and learned different topics with classroom management, differentiation, multiple learning styles,” said Stille. “It was really eye-opening for them and where they can grow.”
About 25 new teachers participated in the New Teacher Academy. One of these teachers, Cielo Roa, was also one of three that participated in the Aspiring Leaders Academy, a training focused on developing leadership skills.
“They are committed and they come and they learn every time,” said Dana Dudenhoeffer, the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, who led the class. “These ladies spent countless hours learning a little bit more about how to perfect their leadership skills, and so we appreciate their time and effort that they put into the kids and students at our school.”
The other two educators who participated in the Aspiring Leaders Academy alongside Roa were Hanna Holt and Ashley Weir.
Board members Latecia Hendricks, Marvin Royal and Dan Doss all reaffirmed their oath of office at the meeting. These three were up for reelection this year, but ran unopposed.
Other meeting items included approval of testing the groundwater under the property at 900 N. Grand Ave. and renovating the corridors at Chalmers and Gainesville Intermediate schools.
