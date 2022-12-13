The Gainesville ISD Education Foundation Board prize patrol recently speed cheer across GISD campuses spreading holiday cheer with the 2022-2023 Innovative Teaching Grant recipients. This year twenty-five grants were awarded for a combined total of $37,905.68.
“These grants serve as a bridge to close the gap between what the district is able to provide financially and what the teachers can imagine for their classrooms and students,” said board president Penni Edington said. “We are blessed to have very creative teachers who come up with innovative means to provide extraordinary learning experiences for their students and we as a Foundation step-in to help with the funding so their creativity can be put into practice.”
Edison Elementary received six grants totaling $9,888.19 that will go toward various field trips and supplies.
Chalmers Elementary was awarded five grants totaling $9,524.80 that will go toward trips for each grade, special education and the gifted and talented program.
Gainesville Intermediate was awarded two grants in the amount of $2,527.83 for music software that will assist students with music timing and a collection of novels with focus on US History events.
Gainesville Junior High School was awarded $3,874.70 for four grants for various experiences for life skills, English and science classes.
Gainesville High School was awarded the most this year with eight grants totaling $12,090.16 for various items benefitting the culinary, life skills, visual arts, AATV, agriculture, accounting, health sciences, physics and engineering programs.
“Because of the continued support of our foundation our teachers and staff are able to take teaching and learning well beyond the state standards while making it fun for ALL students,” said GISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart.
Since 2004 the GISD Education Foundation has awarded $456,224.15 in Innovative Teaching grants to the district. The Education Foundation relies on community and business donations to allow for the continued support to GISD.
For more information on the Education Foundation grants or to make a donation, please gainesvilleisd.org/ foundation
