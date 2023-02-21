Gainesville school officials are once again turning to the public for help with the district’s long-term building needs, after failed bond bids to overhaul the Gainesville Junior High campus and address other building needs last year.
The district issued a statement Monday asking for people to turn up to the next meeting of the Long Range Facility Planning Committee.
“The Gainesville ISD Board of Trustees and district administration have been proactively planning for the district’s future and have been studying the district’s projected growth and other aging and evolving facility needs.
“This, in conjunction with the district’s belief in creating a collaborative culture in which all stakeholders may be a part of discussions regarding the district’s future, has led the district to organize the Long Range Facility Planning Committee,” according to the GISD statement.
The committee will study the facility needs of the school district and ultimately present a recommendation to the GISD Board of Trustees for consideration.
Follow this link https://bit. ly/3S5qVKE or scan the QR code below to complete the interest form and to join the committee.
The committee will meet Tuesday, March 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. in Gainesville.
Additional meeting dates will be scheduled at a later date. See https://www.gainesvilleisd.org/ longrangeplanning for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.