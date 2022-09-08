Cooke County Republican Women has awarded two scholarships to NCTC students this fall.
Pat Peale Memorial Scholarship awards were presented to Alyssa Huchton and Tavia Josey at the club’s Sep. 1 meeting.
Huchton, a graduate of Muenster High School, received a CCRW scholarship for the second time. Her goal is to start the NCTC nursing program in 2023, then continue her education at a four-year university. She was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, Varsity Cheer and Softball teams, and was a UIL competitor. She plans to be a nurse working in the emergency room and on emergency flight transports.
Josey is attending NCTC for the second time. She started in 2008 and earned her Associates of Sciences degree. She worked three years in management at CiCi’s Pizza prior to her current position as Front Desk Manager at Quality Inn in Gainesville where she has worked since 2019. This time around, Tavia’s intended major is Cosmetology. She says this is a fresh start and a way to teach her teenage son that it is never too late to learn something new.
The next CCRW meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.
