Friends of Hagerman NWR is accepting annual Nature Photo Contest entries throughout September.
For a small fee per photo, photographers may enter as many photos as they wish. Entries accepted from Sept. 1-30.
All photographers are invited to participate in the contest, regardless of age or skill level. Divisions include Beginner and Intermediate/Advanced. Ribbons will be awarded for First, Second and Third place in each of four categories and in both divisions (Beginner and Advanced/Intermediate), including Landscapes, Flora and Macro, Artistic, and Wildlife.
In addition, a cash prize will be awarded for First Place in each category, and the photos judged as “Best of Show” and “Youth Best in Show”. Winners will be determined by a panel of judges, who will review the submitted photos without reference to entrant name.
Winners’ photographs will be displayed at the Refuge Visitor Center and published on the Friends of Hagerman website, Facebook page and other venues. The Nature Photo Contest Committee will coordinate and conduct the contest for the Refuge and the Friends of Hagerman NWR.
For a complete list of rules and how to enter, visit https://friendsofhagerman.com/Photo-Club-Contest
All photos must have been taken within Hagerman NWR boundaries within the past five years.
Volunteers welcome
Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge also has plenty of volunteer opportunities available for outdoors enthusiasts in Cooke and Denison counties.
Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center Greeters meet-and-greet and greet people from all over the world while giving out information about the refuge and wildlife. They hand out maps and make sales in the Nature Nook.
Master Naturalists and Gardeners help maintain the Butterfly Garden, and the outdoor crew mows, spruces up hiking trails, trims and removes brush and does general cleanup. The crew meets on the First Tuesday and Fourth Saturday of every month.
Email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details about these and other volunteer opportunities.
• No Weaseling Out of It: Mink on the Brink with Dr. Jessica Healy is slated for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. Come and hear Healy make the case that mink ought to be respected, not feared.
• Butterfly Garden Strolls are set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 9-11 am; Sept. 16, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to noon. On designated Saturdays, garden docents will be on hand to help you identify the Texas native plants and the butterflies in the garden. Use the close-focus butterfly binoculars to get really close looks at Monarch wings, the Metamorphosis Puppet and more. Garden walks are Come and Go or Come and Stay. The garden is free of charge and open to the public during Refuge hours.
• Who-o-o-o doesn’t love owls? When it comes to birds, owls are big attention-getters, with their huge eyes, razor-sharp beaks and powerful feet with piercing talons. Their haunting calls echoing through the dark give us chills. Owls are also symbols of wisdom, making them popular characters in ancient myths and modern stories. Kids ages 5-10 are invited to this free program. Register at https://friendsofhagerman.com/event-5098392/Registration
• Wildlife Videos with Richard Barnes, a program covering the basics of filming wildlife, will be presented Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1-3 p.m. His presentation will cover the basics of filming wildlife with some tips about how to get started. The native Scotsman will show videos of some of his more interesting and unusual wildlife observations and will conclude with a compilation of footage filmed at Hagerman NWR. He and his wife, Shannon, now live in Lake Dallas and they garden for wildlife – they created a flower bed for pollinator plants and have a small back yard pond. They look for wildlife in local parks and nature preserves in Denton County and visit Hagerman NWR several times each year.
• Volunteers are needed to serve as docents in the Butterfly Garden. Training is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9:45 a.m. Contact the friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for more information or go to https://www.friendsofhagerman.com/event-5213965?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=7/25/2023
• Enjoy 60-90 minute tours along Wildlife Drive at the Refuge Saturdays and Sunday at 2 p.m. Enjoy learning about the history of the displaced town of Hagerman while watching for wildlife. Lots of stops for birdwatching and photography. Reservations required www.friendsofhagerman.com/Tram-Tours. Standbys are accepted if space permits. Free and open to the public, funded by donations.
For more information about these events, email All events are sponsored by the Friends of Hagerman and occur at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center: 6465 Refuge Rd., Sherman, TX 75092, unless stated otherwise.
