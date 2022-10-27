It’s going to be a busy Halloween weekend in Cooke County.
First up is Callisburg High School’s FFA chapter’s annual Trunk or Treat event on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Callisburg ISD parking lot. Callisburg 4-H will be running a canned food drive. Food trucks and candy will be in abundance. Contact kfortenberry@cisdtx. net for more information.
Saturday’s festivities begin with North Texas Medical Center Foundation Board’s 25th Annual Halloween Hustle. The 5K and 10K races will be at NTMC. Warm-Ups will begin at 8 a.m. with the race at 8:30 a.m. It is not too late to register, or if you would rather come cheer people on, it is sure to be a fun time. For additional information, please contact the North Texas Medical Center Foundation office at (940) 612-8460.
Also, in Sanger, is the Sellabration Festival. This year’s 44th annual event will begin at 8 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. Downtown Sanger, particularly at Bolivar and 5th Streets, will be filled with vendors, a petting zoo, Safe Spook Trick or Treating, Little Miss and Mr. Pageant contest, a costume contest and much more. Visit sangertexas.com/sellabration/ for more information.
Downtown Gainesville will have plenty going on as well. At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Gainesville Farmer’s Market will open for business. This monthly event will go until 1 p.m. with plenty of vendors and homemade items.
Then, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Gainesville Chamber of Commerce is partnering up with downtown merchants for Scare on the Square. Shops will be available for trick-or-treating and shopping. There will also be a widow decorating contest and a costume contest.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ GainesvilleAreaChamberofCommerce.
Also on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sivells Bend Fall Festival will be going on with a chili supper, a live auction and carnival games.
For a more adult audience, Goodies on Board is hosting a Halloween Bash on Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an adult costume contest, special drinks, treats and live music by Sammy Fox. Goodies on Board is located at 820 E. California Street. For more information, call (940) 242-1123.
Then on Sunday at 2 p.m., Frank Buck Zoo is hosting its annual Costume Strut. Stations throughout the zoo will be handing out a variety of treats and goodies, and of course, people are encouraged to come in their costumes. The event runs until 4 p.m. with last tickets being sold at 3:30 p.m. Admission for children 1-12 years old is $5.50, for adults 13-54 years old is $7.50, and for active military and seniors 55 and older is $6.50. Visit gainesville.tx.us/554/ Costume-Strut-2022 for more information.
On Monday, Halloween Night, in addition to the usual door-to-door trickor- treating, some local churches are joining in on the fun.
First United Methodist Church is hosting its Candy Car-avan from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event, started out of need for social distancing in 2020, has become the church’s annual drive-thru Trickor- Treating. Utilizing the parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and Lindsay Street, people can drive through and gather treats.
Organizers ask that people to come in a car to try to avoid kids running around moving vehicles. For more information, FUMC’s number is (940) 665-3926.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church in the Historic District will be handing out candy and treats.
It will also be accepting dog and cat food and other donations for Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter. Call (940) 665-5153 for more information.
