It is the holiday season and there is a lot happening around Gainesville.
PJ’S AND PANCAKES WITH SANTA
Saturday, Dec. 3 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Santa Fe Depot Museum 605 E. California St. Gainesville. Free with a Donation of a new children’s book.
Wear favorite Christmas PJs. Have a picture made with Santa, then get some pancakes..
Sponsored by the Morton Museum of Cooke County.
NEW LIFE BIBLE CHURCH PRESENTS ANDREW PETERSON’S“BEHOLD THE LAMB OF GOD”
Saturday, Dec. 3 7 p.m. State Theater 200 E. California St. Gainesville. Free admission Usher in the Christmas season with the story of Advent in song form. The first half of the concert will be a variety of Christmas music, with two songs featuring a children’s choir from New Life Bible Church. The second half will be “Behold The Lamb of God” - a song series written by singer/ songwriter Andrew Peterson, that tells the “true tall tale” of the coming of Christ from the Old Testament through His birth.
Visit newlifebible.com for more info.
GAINESVILLE SWING ORCHESTRA PRESENTS “A SWINGIN’ CHRISTMAS”
Conducted by Dave Alexander; Featuring Kevin and Susan Beall, Deborah Mouser and Randy Hardin.
Sunday, Dec. 4 2:30 p.m. First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts North Central Texas College 1525 W. California St. Gainesville. Adult tickets are $10 and Youth tickets are $5 Tickets on sale at the door. Call 940-736-1714 for more information
BUTTERFIELD YOUTH PROGRAMS PRESENTS “A LITTLE PRINCESS”
Adapted by June Walker Rogers from “Sara Crewe” by Frances Hodgson Burnett Directed by Shannon Rivoire Dec. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 at 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Stage 201 S. Denton St. Gainesville. Adult tickets are $10 and Age 12-andunder tickets are $5 Sponsored by Employees of Safran Seats USA For more information or to get tickets, cal 940-665-1284 or visit butterfieldstage.org.
DOWNTOWN GAINESVILLE FARMERS MARKET
Saturday, Dec. 10 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 215 W. Elm St. Gainesville. Quality products from people you know.
HISTORIC HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
Saturday, Dec. 10 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Historic District of South Gainesville. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at the Morton Museum, 210 S. Dixon St.
Presented by the Morton Museum of Cooke County
FARMERS MARKET MOVIE NIGHT: THE POLAR EXPRESS, HOSTED BY MODERN WOODMEN FRATERNAL FINANCIAL
Saturday, Dec. 10 movie starts at dark Gainesville Farmers Market 215 W. Elm St. Gainesville.
FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS MUSIC
Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
First United Methodist Church 214 S. Denton St. Gainesville. An evening of Christmas music featuring combined church singers, hand bells, full orchestra, and children, finishing up with a visit from Santa.
For more information, contact First United Methodist Church - Gainesville at 940-665-3926
NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS CHORALE PRESENTS“A FESTIVAL OF LESSONS AND CAROLS”
by Hal H. Hopson Directed by Mr. Clint Kelley Tuesday, Dec. 13 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church 401 S. Denton St. Gainesville Adult tickets are $10; Senior and Student tickets are $7 Tickets available from Chorale members and at the door
CHRISTMAS MARKET AT GYPSYSTAR’S DARLINGS
Saturday, Dec. 17 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. GypsyStar’s Darlings 117 N. Morris St. Gainesville
Don’t see your event? Visit gainesvilleregister. com/events and click on the “Add Event” button. It is free to do, although you can pay for additional publicity if you so choose.
After you click on the “Add Event” button, you will be asked to either create a CitySpark account, or sign in with your Facebook or Google Account. On the next page, fill in all of the required information.
Email abeall@gainesvilleregister. com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.