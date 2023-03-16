Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 34F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph.