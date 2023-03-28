Hundreds of athletes competed Saturday in the Cooke County Special Olympics at Gainesville High School.
This event allows individuals with mental/physical disabilities and other special needs to compete in track and field events in the spirit of the Special Olympics Oath: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Events included various races, shot-put, softball throw, tennis ball throw and javelin.
While many younger individuals competed through their schools, those who have already graduated can compete through other organizations.
“Right now for Cooke County VIPs, I think we have someone as old as 69 … Special Olympics can start as youg as eight or 10, depending on the ISD as far as how young they start,” said organizer Maria Nava. “We have quite a few special citizens. There’s no age limit.”
Seven different organizations were represented: the Cooke County Co-Op Bulldogs, the Pilot Point Bearcats, the Sanger Indians, the Krum Bobcats, Made 2 Thrive, the Gainesville ISD Leopards and the Cooke County VIPS.
These organizations help create a community and support system for special citizens where they can be involved.
“Once they graduate from any Cooke County ISD, they can join the Cooke County VIPs and so these adults can still participate and be part of a family,” said Nava.
“We enjoy each other’s company … We have get-togethers throughout the year … We do bowling, we started basketball, we’re doing track and field, and we have some that do cycling.”
The Special Olympics is a worldwide organization that was founded in 1968 and has been a part of Cooke County for decades.
“I feel like when you start, you just get sucked in because it’s so much fun,” said Lois Essenburg, one of the coordinators of the Cooke County VIPs who started working with the organization in 1991. “I tell people I have 42 children: two of my own and the 40 on our team. They’re so appreciative, they love what they do, and I just love to see them excel and give them that opportunity to do so.”
Volunteers included supporters from GISD, Kiwanis Club of Gainesville, DJ Katie Dieter, Taco Casa, Chick-fil-a, Auto Body Concepts and other family members of athletes and coaches.
