Gainesville High School will host a blood drive Wednesday at the Gainesville Civic Center. The Carter BloodCare Bus will be at the center, 311 S. Weaver St., from noon to 6 p.m.
Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137956. Call Brandi Dunn at 940-665-5528.
The bus will move to North Texas Medical Center and North Central Texas College Friday, March 3, to take donations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (11 a.m start at NCTC). Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138151.
The bus will return to Gainesville Friday, March 17, to Advance America Gainesville, 1012 E. U.S. 82. It will accept donations between 1 and 5 p.m. Go to https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138768 to sign up.
Cooke Co. broadband on party agenda March 9
The Cooke County Democratic Club has invited Chris McNamara, the Network Operations Manager for Nortex Communications, to speak about internet access and how to improve it. The club meets March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at 1100 Lawrence St.
“The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend. It will definitely not be a partisan meeting,” said club president Linda Call. “Our members just want to get the best possible information from a local expert, one who not only understands the business but also knows the challenges faced by rural communities on this issue.”
McNamara has been nationally recognized by the Rural Broadband Association—NTCA for his extraordinary work expanding service to local schools and rural communities. Known as the “central solutions architect” for his company, he will bring information about the current status of connectivity for Cooke County residents and share his ideas about improvement.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Clients may come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. This information can be found on an attached postcard. The first appointments won’t be available until Tuesday, Feb. 7. Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers who try their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents.
For any general questions, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
GISD long range building needs
Gainesville school officials are once again turning to the public for help with the district’s long-term building needs, after failed bond bids to overhaul the Gainesville Junior High campus and address other building needs last year.
The district issued a statement Monday asking for people to turn up to the next meeting of the Long Range Facility Planning Committee.
Individuals who are interested in serving as part of this invaluable group of community members should complete an application to express interest. The committee will study the facility needs of the school district and ultimately present a recommendation to the GISD Board of Trustees for consideration. Go to http://bit.ly/3S5qVKE to complete the interest form and to join the committee.
The committee will meet Tuesday, March 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. in Gainesville. Additional meeting dates will be scheduled at a later date. See https://www.gainesvilleisd.org/longrangeplanning for more information.
