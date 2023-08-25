First Presbyterian Church will host Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
DASH (Delivering And Servicing the Homebound) group meets at Pecan Creek Village Saturday (today) at 10 a.m.
Town & Country Circle meets at 1:30 p.m. in the Parlor on Thursday, Aug. 30.
Newsletter Articles are due.
Bible Study with Dr. Vivian Thomlinson is at 10 a.m. in the Parlor on Fridays. Bring your Bibles.
The church is at Denton and Church streets. For more information, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Book of Matthew on First Baptist slate
First Baptist-Gainesville will feature Pastor Jeff's sermon entitled "Building for the Future" from Matthew 7:21-29 this Sunday.
Early First Service is 9-10 a.m. in the Summit and is more contemporary. The 11 a.m.-noon service is traditional and also in the Summit. Children's Church is offered each Sunday morning 9:15-10 a.m. Sunday School classes are 10-11 a.m. There is a large variety of classes from which to choose, from children through adult ages.
In the next couple of weeks, Wednesday Evening Bible Studies, AWANA, choir and youth opportunities will all resume. Life Groups will begin again Sept. 17. Also, in September, Ladies Bible Study groups will start back up. Studies will be offered on Monday evening and Wednesday mornings.
First Baptist is located at 308 E. Broadway. Call 940-665-4347 or visit https://belongfbg.com/ for more information.
Texas commission needs volunteers
The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) invites citizens to join the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance Advisory Committee.
This committee provides grant recommendations to the Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) grant program. By working with community stakeholders and veterans' organizations, committee members ensure that the Fund's resources are supporting veterans' needs. In accordance with established protocols, the Committee will make recommendations to TVC Commissioners regarding which veteran serving nonprofits and local government entities qualify for FVA grants.
For more information, visit https://www.tvc.texas.gov/about/advisory-committees/
Halloween Hustle signups now open
Registration is now open for the 2023 Halloween Hustle 5K and 10K races to benefit the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
This year’s event will be Saturday, Oct. 28 at NTMC. Warm-up begins at 8 a.m. and the races will start at 8:30 a.m. Medals will be handed out to the top three runners in each age division, along with the top overall male and female runner in the 5K and 10K.
Entry fee is $25, but groups of 10 or more can sign up as a team and receive $2 off each entry. Registration is open online at www. ntmcfoundation.org.
Cooke Co. Library closed Labor Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music at http://cookecountylibrary.org/. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call 940-668-5530 for more information.
GAVA show entries Labor Day weekend
Gainesville Area Visual Arts will award over $6,100 in prize money for the 2023 GAVA Fall Art Exhibition Sept. 10-17 in four categories – Traditional, Contemporary, 3D and Photography/Digital Art.
The art show is free to the public and will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekends and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. weekdays. The Opening Reception and Awards will be Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6-8 p.m.
The public can judge the 2023 Fall Art Exhibition with the People’s Choice Award tool. Scan the QR code (or visit the GAVA website) to cast votes using the entry number of favorite pieces in this year’s show. The winning artist gets $50 for Michaels, a ribbon and a certificate.
All artists in North Texas and Oklahoma are invited to submit a maximum of four pieces of art to the annual art exhibition at the Santa Fe Depot Museum, 605 E California St. Gainesville. Entry fee for GAVA members is $15 per entry and $20 per entry for non-members. Artists can join GAVA when they submit their art to get the reduced fee. Art submission is Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3, noon-3 p.m. Students are encouraged to enter their art.
This year’s raffle features a digital painting by Milchanowski, a watercolor by Retha Bond, an abstract acrylic by Ashley Holder and a photograph by Christiane Schmidt. The raffle art will be on display during the art show and tickets are 1 for $5 or 3 for $10 – Buyers choose which piece they’d like to win and the four winners will be announced Sept. 17.
Whitesboro art festival Oct. 28
North Texas Visual Arts Club 2023 Chalk Art Festival is set for Oct. 28 at Godwin Park in Whitesboro.
Whitesboro Park and Recreation is co-hosting the event this year and, as always, the event is open to the public and to anyone of any age who would like to participate.
There are several different techniques to chalk art. All are welcome to join in and show their designs. Entries will be judged by the public and the event starts at 9:30 a.m.
Go to www.northtexasvisualarts. com or email northtexasvisualarts@gmail.com for an entry form.
All artists must be signed in before 10 a.m. the day of the event. Individual artists will have an 8-foot x 4-foot space, and groups will have a 16-foot x 4-foot space. The fee before Oct. 21 are Individual-$10, Groups (up to 5 artists)-$15. The fees the day of are Individual-$20, Groups fee-$25.
Noah’s Ark fundraiser in October
Joe Conner is organizing a fundraiser for a Gainesville animal shelter. She and Chad Sykora, the owner of Krootz Brewing Company, are co-hosting an exhibition to benefit Noah’s Ark.
The open themed show is open to any adults or students. Artists will enter the show by purchasing a blank 9 x 12-inch canvas. This will serve as the entry fee for the show. The artist must agree to donate their completed artwork to the art show.
The art will be on display from Oct. 17 - 22 at Krootz. An opening reception is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 6 - 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Each artist will receive a 9 x 12 canvas. Any medium is welcome and each artist is limited to two entries. Entries will be first-come, first-served. Joe Conner Designs and Krootz reserves the right to exclude any work based on appropriateness and/or violation of guidelines.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/3jeuk3ec or find the event on Facebook to sign up. The address for Sept. 28-29 pick up will be sent via email. Once all canvases have been purchased, the show will be closed to additional artists.
Each artist is limited to a total of two entries. Entry fee will be collected via the purchase of the canvases for $10 each. Students (any age from elementary through college) can participate at a discounted entry of $5. All work included in the exhibit will be priced at $25, with proceeds benefiting Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter.
Go get a Cooke County Library card
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Cooke County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the value of a library card.
Every time a patron uses their library card in September, they’ll be automatically entered into a drawing. This drawing will be for a family game night basket, donated by the Friends of the Cooke County Library.
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs visit the Cooke County Library in person or visit the library online at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
Cooke County Fair Association Sell-O-Rama Nov. 3-4
Booth registration is underway for the 42nd annual Arts and Crafts Sell-O-Rama sponsored by the Cooke County Fair Association. The 2023 event will be Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Family Life Center of Whaley United Methodist Church, 701 Rosedale in Gainesville.
Anyone who has a special craft such as needlework, jewelry making, woodcraft, ceramics, seasonal decorations, etc. is urged to participate. Booths with canned items, candy, and baked items as well as antiques, collectables and other products are also welcome.
The Sell-O-Rama has a long history in our county, originally started by the Extension Education Council of Cooke County. For the past 15 years, the Cooke County Fair Association has sponsored the event and used funds to maintain the fairgrounds and support the youth of Cooke County who participate in events held in the Cooke County Fair Barn.
For more information and a registration form, contact Sell-O-Rama chairman Evelyn Yeatts at 940-665-4472 or 940-736-4365.
TPWD seeks public comments on ’24 Land and Water Plan
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public review and comments on its draft 2024 Land and Water Resources Conservation and Recreation Plan (Land and Water Plan).
The plan identifies goals, objectives, strategies and measurable actions to be undertaken by TPWD over the next 10 years.
Earlier this year, TPWD solicited public and targeted feedback through an online survey of the agency’s performance and priorities. That input went into the draft plan.
A request for public review and comments on the draft Land and Water Plan also launched on Aug. 23 and is scheduled to remain open through Sept. 30. Those interested can provide review and submit comments through the 2024 Land and Water Plan Draft website.
The site also offers links for two TPWD-offered public webinars, scheduled from noon-1 p.m. Sept. 1 and Sept. 8. These webinars will profile the plan and provide instructions for submitting comments.
Once public comments have been reviewed and addressed, TPWD will present a final version of the 2024 Land and Water Plan to commissioners for final review and approval at their November meeting.
The Land and Water Plan was originally developed in 2002 and updated in 2005, 2010, 2013 and 2015. In 2021, the 87th Texas Legislature adopted recommendations from the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission that led to changes in the statutory requirements for the Land and Water Plan (Texas Parks & Wildlife Code, § 11.101–106). An update that conforms to these new requirements is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
