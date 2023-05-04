The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce is aware that members are being contacted by a company calling itself “X-Treme Marketing” claiming to be reselling advertising on maps for the City of Gainesville and Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The Chamber does produce maps with ads, but businesses would be notified by chamber staff first if we were in the process of collecting information for that publication,” Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Shumate stated. “The chamber is not currently producing a new map, nor are we working with this company.”
The chamber urges businesses to treat the calls and emails as suspicious and fraudulent.
League of Women Voters leadership meeting May 9
The League of Women Voters of Cooke County will host its annual meeting and social at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Butterfield Stage Theater, 201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
Members who are current on their dues will elect the league's leadership team for the coming two years. Guests are invited to come and see what the local league is doing. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. Weather permitting, the gathering will take place outside.
Current officers are up for reelection and are unopposed. They are President Alice Gruber, Voter Services/Advocacy Officer Sarah Einselen, Treasurer Mary Jo Dollar and Secretary Susy Sportsman.
The League of Women Voters of Cooke County is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization encouraging informed and active participation in government.
As a nonpartisan organization, the league does not support or oppose any political candidates or parties. Membership is open to anyone age 16 and up. For more information, email current President Alice Gruber at alice@alicegruber.com.
Retired school staff meet Monday
The Cooke County Retired School Personnel will meet Monday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at the Stanford House in Gainesville. A meal will be provided.
Bullfest in Saint Jo
The 18th annual Bullfest is coming to Saint Jo Saturday, May 6.
The event has been staged in Nocona for several years, but it is making its debut at the Saint Jo Riding Club Arena May 6 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate for adults; $5 in advance and $10 at the gate for children ages 5 and older; children under 5 get in free. A Colton Rice concert and dance will follow immediately after.
Call Dale Lyons at (580) 276-7151 for more information.
$10K grants available to women business owners
The Center for Women Entrepreneurs (CWE), a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University, will begin accepting applications for its Texas Rural Woman Grant on May 15.
Thirty-five, $10,000 grants for a total of $350,000 will be awarded to qualified Texas rural women who have been in business for at least three years.
A completed online application must be submitted before 5 p.m. June 9. Winners will be announced on June 26.
Awardees will meet with a small-business advisor as well as complete a virtual training course hosted by the center to receive funding. The course will cover topics related to financial growth, business development and marketing.
For more information, FAQs or to apply, visit the Texas Rural Grant website.
Gainesville ISD announces summer food program
Gainesville ISD will offer its Summer Food Service Program again this year.
Meals will be provided, first come first served, at no cost to school-aged students.
They will be available at the following sites:
• Edison Elementary, Monday through Thursday (starting May 31-June 29) — breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.;
• Gainesville High School, Monday through Thursday (May 31-July 20) — breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.;
• Cooke County Library, Wednesdays only (June 7-July 19) — lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.;
• Woodglen Apartments, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 5-July 20) — 10:45-11:10 a.m.;
• Lexington Square Apartments, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 5-July 20) — 11:25-11:50 a.m.;
• Sunset Village, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 5-July 20) — noon-12:25 p.m.
There will be no food service the week of July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Library closed Memorial Day weekend
The Cooke County Library will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday — on Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music by visiting http://cookecountylibrary.org/. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
