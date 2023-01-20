The Cooke County Conservatives group will meet Saturday, Jan. 21, to discuss the new session of the Texas Legislature over coffee and donuts.
Calvin Tillman will lead the discussion. The Cooke County resident has lobbied in Austin throughout every legislative session tracking bills, testifying, lobbying legislators, and working on behalf of conservative issues.
The meeting runs 10 a.m. to noon at the Fold on North Grand Avenue in Gainesville.
GISD board seats up for grabs
Gainesville ISD has scheduled an election for three places on its board of trustee May 6, 2023. The following members have expiring terms: Place 1 – Latecia Hendricks; Place 2 - Marvin Royal; and Place 3 – Dan Doss.
Candidates may file for these places starting Jan. 18 and running through Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
Candidate packets are available for pickup at the GISD Administration building from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The office is closed daily for lunch from noon-1 p.m.
Call 940-665-4362 or email kneu@gainesvilleisd.org for info.
First Presbyterian to host congregational meeting
First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville will host a Congregational meeting Sunday and new elders will be selected.
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Session meets at 5 p.m on Thursday. Bible Study with Dr. Vivian Thomlinson is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The church is at Denton and Church streets. For more information, leave a voice mail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@ sbcglobal.net.
GPD Citizen Academy signups
The Gainesville Police Department is starting a new Citizen Police Academy.
Classes are Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., starting Feb. 14 for 11 weeks, at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.
Entrants must be 18 years of age or older, with a good standing in the community, and either reside or work in Cooke County. There is no cost. Background checks will also be conducted on applicants.
For applications, call 940668-4760 or go to https:// www.gainesville.tx.us/index. aspx?nid=611 .
