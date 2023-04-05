The Cooke County Library will be closed on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, for the Easter Holiday. The library will open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access our eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music.
Find all of these products by visiting the Cooke County Library website (http://cookecountylibrary.org/), click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Gainesville ISD taking 2023-24 signups
Gainesville ISD will host a 2023-24 registration round up for all Head Start, Pre-K and Kindergarten starting this fall.
Edison Elementary, located at 1 Edison Drive, will offer registration April 14 (1-6 p.m.) and April 15 (8 a.m.-noon). Head Start staff will also be in attendance to take applications for that program. There will be additional in-person signups April 27 (8 a.m.-7 p.m.) and May 15 (8 a.m.-7 p.m.).
Parents of students ages 3-5 (before Sept. 1, 2023) should attend one of these session. Kindergarten is open to any student who will be 5 years of age on Sept. 1.
Pre-K and Head Start students must qualify for the program. Pre-K is open to students who are 4 years of age on Sept.1, 2023. Head Start is open to three- and four-year-olds. Qualifying factors vary for each program, so parents should attend to determine if their student meets eligibility requirements.
Office staff will be available at each event to answer any enrollment eligibility questions, help with registration, and to accept enrollment documentation. Documentation requirements include: parent identification, child’s social security card, birth
certificate, proof of residency, immunization record and proof of income (for Pre-K/Head Start only).
See more information at www.gainesvilleisd.org/backtoschool for more information.
St. Faustina service at Sacred Heart
There will be a Divine Mercy Sunday Service April 16 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster.
There will be no Mass, but a special blessed image of Jesus, The Lord of Divine Mercy and First Class relic of St. Faustina will be present for veneration. Confessions will be heard from 2-2:45p.m.
The service begins at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 714 N. Main St.
Mountain Springs opens 2023 season
The market season has kicked off at the Mountain Springs Community Center, 173 Mountain Springs Ln. in Valley View. The schedule is as follows:
April 15 — MSCC Spaghetti Supper Dinner & Silent Auction 6 p.m.
May 6 — Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 10 — Market and communitywide picnic Meet & Greet (sign up for different events — time and details TBD)
July 1 — Early Bird / Rise & Shine Market, 7 a.m.-noon
Aug. 5 — Early Bird / Rise & Shine Market, 7 a.m.-noon; Ice Cream Social, a night to recognize the Mellowdrama Memory Night Gather Pictures, videos Caricature Drawing, 6 p.m.
Sept. 2 — Early Bird / Rise & Shine Market, 7 a.m.-noon
Oct. 14 — Fall Festival, Lester Haynie Music Festival
Nov. 4 — Holiday Market
Dec. 9 — Festival of Light Program and memorial
Any vendor interested in participating in market events should contact Kim Comeau at mountainspringstx@gmail.com.
Cooke Co. Library event at zoo April 29
“Zooper Reads” combines the love of reading and visiting the Frank Buck Zoo. This special early literacy event will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frank Buck Zoo in Leonard Park in Gainesville. Both children and adults are welcome to attend.
Thanks to a PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation grant, admission will be paid for all who enter during the program. Each child that enters will be able to select their own book from a variety of titles and then read it to their favorite zoo animals. The book selected will become the child’s to take home for their personal library. The idea behind this collaborated event is to combine the love of reading and animals.
“I am thrilled the library and Frank Buck Zoo get to give the kids in our community such a unique reading experience.” says Cooke County Library’s Children’s Coordinator, Kimberly Reiter. “It will be fun for kids and grown-ups too!”
This event is sponsored by a PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation grant. For more info, call 940-668-5530.
Lions golf outing May 27
The Gainesville Lions Club will host its annual golf tourney May 27 at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course. It will be a four-person scramble, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes lunch, drinks, door prizes, longest drive and closest to the pin prizes, and a hole-in-one prize — a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 presented by Glenn Polk Auto Group.
Hole sponsors are $100 each. Call 940-634-1234 or email bkp1406@att.net for sponsorship information.
Proceeds will benefit local causes, including VISTO, Cooke County 4-H and Camp Sweeney, as well as Lions programs to support the blind and sight-impaired.
Send payments to Gainesville Lions Club, c/o Brian Pearson, 323 N. Howeth St., Gainesville, TX 76240-4452 or call 816-516-1538 for more information.
The Lions meet each Wednesday at the Neu Ranch House in Gainesville. People start gathering for fellowship and to eat lunch at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon, with a speaker and program each week. Visitors are always welcome.
For more information, call 816-516-1538.
