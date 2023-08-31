Casey Fain, a candidate for the Cooke County Commissioner Precinct 1 seat next year, will launch his campaign Saturday. The event will be held at The Fold of Grand Avenue, 630 N. Grand Ave., beginning at 6 p.m. Fain will speak about his campaign platform and be available for questions. Light d’oeuvres will be served.
Library closed Labor Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music at https:// cookecountylibrary.org/. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call 940-668-5530 for more information.
GAVA show Sept. 10-17 at Gainesville depot
Gainesville Area Visual Arts will award over $6,100 in prize money for the 2023 GAVA Fall Art Exhibition Sept. 10-17 in four categories – Traditional, Contemporary, 3D and Photography/Digital Art.
The art show is free to the public and will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekends and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. weekdays. The Opening Reception and Awards will be Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6-8 p.m.
The public can judge the 2023 Fall Art Exhibition with the People’s Choice Award tool. Scan the QR code (or visit the GAVA website) to cast votes using the entry number of favorite pieces in this year’s show. The winning artist gets $50 for Michaels, a ribbon and a certificate.
All artists in North Texas and Oklahoma are invited to submit a maximum of four pieces of art to the annual art exhibition at the Santa Fe Depot Museum, 605 E California St. Gainesville. Entry fee for GAVA members is $15 per entry and $20 per entry for non-members. Artists can join GAVA when they submit their art to get the reduced fee. Art submission is Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3, noon-3 p.m. Students are encouraged to enter their art.
This year’s raffle features a digital painting by Milchanowski, a watercolor by Retha Bond, an abstract acrylic by Ashley Holder and a photograph by Christiane Schmidt. The raffle art will be on display during the art show and tickets are 1 for $5 or 3 for $10 – Buyers choose which piece they’d like to win and the four winners will be announced Sept. 17.
Children’s chorus looking for young singers
Dolce Canto Children’s Chorus of Cooke County is accepting new members for grades 2-8.
The choir works on learning proper choral singing, some music theory and appropriate concert etiquett. The rehearsals will be held on Tuesday evenings, 6-7 p.m., at North Central Texas College’s First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts.
Dolce Canto is an Italian term meaning sweet (dolce) song or singing (canto).
There is no audition process for membership, however there are some attendance and behavior requirements. The Artistic Director and Founder is Susan Beall. Susan has a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of North Texas and has many years’ experience working with voices of all ages.
The group includes singers representing Gainesville, Callisburg, Lindsay, Muenster and Sivells Bend, and students from St. Mary’s and the area homeschool network. The group typically accepts new members during the months of September and January.
For more information about the choir, contact Susan Beall at dolcecantocccc@gmail.com, or come to an informational rehearsal on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m., at North Central Texas College. The choir will accept new members for the fall semester through Sept. 26. Anyone wishing to sponsor Dolce Canto Children’s Chorus of Cooke County should send an email or call 940-736-8239 for more information.
Wallace to speak to GOP women
The community is invited to meet Dr. Brent Wallace, Chancellor of North Central Texas College, at the next meeting of Cooke County Republican Women on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Wallace will explain the new funding formula passed by the Texas Legislature and how it affects the tax rate and the financial strength of NCTC. He will speak about the status of NCTC, the educational opportunities for students and local residents and plans for future growth and the construction of the Medal of Honor Museum.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Gainesville. Refreshments will be served. For updates and more information, follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook, go to www.cookegop.com/ccrw, or call 940-368-0007.
Membership in Cooke County Republican Women is open to Republican women who are U. S. citizens, registered voters and at least 18 years of age.
Halloween Hustle signups now open
Registration is now open for the 2023 Halloween Hustle 5K and 10K races to benefit the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
This year’s event will be Saturday, Oct. 28 at NTMC. Warm-up begins at 8 a.m. and the races will start at 8:30 a.m. Medals will be handed out to the top three runners in each age division, along with the top overall male and female runner in the 5K and 10K.
Entry fee is $25, but groups of 10 or more can sign up as a team and receive $2 off each entry. Registration is open online at www. ntmcfoundation.org.
Get a library card
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Cooke County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the value of a library card.
Every time a patron uses their library card in September, they’ll be automatically entered into a drawing. This drawing will be for a family game night basket, donated by the Friends of the Cooke County Library.
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs visit the Cooke County Library in person or visit the library online at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
Whitesboro Chalk Art Festival Oct. 28
North Texas Visual Arts Club 2023 Chalk Art Festival is set for Oct. 28 at Godwin Park in Whitesboro.
Whitesboro Park and Recreation is co-hosting the event this year and, as always, the event is open to the public and to anyone of any age who would like to participate.
There are several different techniques to chalk art. All are welcome to join in and show their designs. Entries will be judged by the public and the event starts at 9:30 a.m.
Go to www.northtexasvisualarts. com or email northtexasvisualarts@gmail.com for an entry form.
All artists must be signed in before 10 a.m. the day of the event. Individual artists will have an 8-foot x 4-foot space, and groups will have a 16-foot x 4-foot space. The fee before Oct. 21 are Individual-$10, Groups (up to 5 artists)-$15. The fees the day of are Individual-$20, Groups fee-$25.
Noah’s Ark fundraiser in October
Joe Conner is organizing a fundraiser for a Gainesville animal shelter. She and Chad Sykora, the owner of Krootz Brewing Company, are co-hosting an exhibition to benefit Noah’s Ark.
The open themed show is open to any adults or students. Artists will enter the show by purchasing a blank 9 x 12-inch canvas. This will serve as the entry fee for the show. The artist must agree to donate their completed artwork to the art show.
The art will be on display from Oct. 17 - 22 at Krootz. An opening reception is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 6 - 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Each artist will receive a 9 x 12 canvas. Any medium is welcome and each artist is limited to two entries. Entries will be first-come, first-served. Joe Conner Designs and Krootz reserves the right to exclude any work based on appropriateness and/or violation of guidelines.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/3jeuk3ec or find the event on Facebook to sign up. The address for Sept. 28-29 pick up will be sent via email. Once all canvases have been purchased, the show will be closed to additional artists.
Each artist is limited to a total of two entries. Entry fee will be collected via the purchase of the canvases for $10 each. Students (any age from elementary through college) can participate at a discounted entry of $5. All work will be priced at $25, with proceeds benefiting Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter.
Fair Association Sell O-Rama Nov. 3-4
Booth registration is underway for the 42nd annual Arts and Crafts Sell-O-Rama sponsored by the Cooke County Fair Association. The 2023 event will be Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Family Life Center of Whaley United Methodist Church, 701 Rosedale in Gainesville.
Anyone who has a special craft such as needlework, jewelry making, woodcraft, ceramics, seasonal decorations, etc. is urged to participate. Booths with canned items, candy, and baked items as well as antiques, will be present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.