The Friends of Cooke County Library announce their final clearance book sale. The sale will be Thursday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bomber Bait Building located at 326 S. Lindsay St. in Gainesville.
Books will not be priced. Instead donations are welcome. Shoppers should bring their own bags to fill up. This is the final book sale.
All donations will go to the Cooke County Library.
Gainesville ISD summer meals start this week
The Gainesville ISD Food Truck will serve free meals to children 18 and under at the Cooke County Library this summer.
The service, the first of its kind, starts Wednesday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Gainesville ISD has recently received a food truck and will use it to provide meals at the library every Wednesday through July 27.
The truck will serve meals on the west side of the library. Food must be consumed in the area around the Cooke County Library.
There are several other locations around Gainesville where this free meal service will be provided, starting Wednesday:
• Edison Elementary (Mondays-Thursdays, breakfast and lunch),
• Gainesville High School (Mondays- Thursdays, breakfast and lunch),
• Bella Vista Apartments, BP Douglas Park, Lexington Square and Sunset Village Mobile Home Park (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, lunch).
See menus, dates and times at https://gainesvilleisd.nutrislice. com/menu/. Call 940-668-3626 for more information.
Library summer reading program starts Wednesday
Cooke County Library’s Summer Reading programs begin Wednesday.
There are three different programs for children, teens and adults. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Each program has different reading requirements and different prizes.
Signups will run June 1-June 15. Children and adults of any age are welcome to participate, and signup is free. Just stop by the library to get signed up.
For more information, www.cookecountylibrary.org or call 940-668-5530.
Art in the Stacks returns in June
Cooke County Library’s Art in the Stacks classes will return this summer.
There will be two two different classes for two different age groups
• Ages 5-7 — Mondays, June 13 and July 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.;
• Ages 8-12 — Mondays, June 27 and July 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Each class has only 12 slots and attendees will need to sign up in advance. Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Sivells Bend taking transfers
Sivells Bend ISD is now accepting applications for transfer students in grades K-8 for the 2022-23 school year.
Visit www.sivellsbendisd.net and complete the Student Transfer Request Form.
Return by email, abeaudin@sivellsbendisd.net, mail to 1053 CR 403, Gainesville, TX 76240 or bring in person. For more information, call 940-665-6411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.