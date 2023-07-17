Gainesville City Council will administer two oaths of office Tuesday.
The first is the renewal of Municipal Judge Christopher Cypert. The second is Jeff Johnson, who is stepping into the position of council member of Ward 5 following Martin Phillips stepping down.
The council is also considering amending the Code of Ordinances with a repeal of juvenile curfew. This ordinance, found in Part II, Chapter 13, Article III, describes requirements for individuals under 17 years of age to not be in public places after 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, after midnight on Friday and Saturday and before 6 a.m. of the following day. Exceptions for this include being with parents or guardians or on an errand on behalf of them, being involved in a school, city or religious function, being involved in an emergency or another reason as listed in the ordinance.
Other agenda items include public hearings on rezoning properties for business use and updating the official zoning map.
There will also be reports given on the quality of water in 2022 and the budget for Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter.
Conservatives meet Tuesday; Burgess to speak to GOP women
Local conservative groups are hosting guest speakers over the next couple of weeks.
The Cooke County Conservatives invite the public to come hear about border issues Tuesday.
Guest speaker Chris Russo of Texans for Strong Borders will address the group at 7 p.m. at the Fold Church on North Grand Avenue in Gainesville.
Texans for Strong Borders calls itself a citizens-first advocacy group formed to bridge the gap between grassroots activists and the policy process.
Russo will also discuss the colonias that have long been in border counties and now across the state.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is free.
Elsewhere, Congressman Michael C. Burgess will speak to the Cooke County Republican Women on Thursday, Aug. 3. The meeting will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Gainesville starting at 7 p.m.
After nearly three decades practicing medicine in North Texas, Burgess was elected to represent the constituents of the 26th District in the U. S. House of Representatives. As a result of redistricting, Cooke County is once again part of his district. He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rules Committee and Budget Committee.
The meeting is open to the public, including students. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Dianne Helms, 940-368-0007. Follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook and visit www.cookegop.com/ccrw for updates.
Hazardous waste collection Saturday
Officials at Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG) will host an appointment-only Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection event Saturday, July 22, at the Cooke County Justice Center in Gainesville. Collection will run at 8 a.m.-noon.
Hazardous products, including paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides can contain ingredients that are hazardous and require special care when you dispose of them.
Improper disposal of these wastes can pollute the environment and threaten human health.
Any Texoma resident can participate in the event at no cost, though the event is by appointment only. For questions, call 903-893-2161 ext. 3527.
Gainesville ISD needs subs for 2023-24
Gainesville ISD needs substitute teachers. The district has scheduled orientation dates for the fall. All subs, both new and returning, are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment for the 2023-24 school year.
There are multiple options available, but subs only have to attend one training. Options are 9-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. on July 25, August 23, Sept. 21, Oct. 23 or Nov. 14.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training. The online application can be found on the GISD website under Human Resources.
Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris Street. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
