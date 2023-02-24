Ten people are without homes after a fire early Wednesday destroyed a Gainesville house.
Gainesville firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. to the 300 block of S. Morris street for a fourth alarm structure fire.
“Fire crews extinguished the fire quickly, but salvage and overhaul were time consuming due to the amount of debris in the home. The home was a total loss,” according to Tamara Grimes-Sieger, Emergency Management Officer for Gainesville Fire-Rescue.
There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross is working with the displaced family. The house did not have working smoke alarms, Grimes-Sieger added, and fire is under investigation.
GISD still looking for subs
Gainesville ISD needs substitute teachers. All subs are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment.
All substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
Colossians sermons at First Baptist
First Baptist-Gainesville invites the public on Sunday mornings as it continues through the book of Colossians. This Sunday Pastor Jeff will preach "New Life" from Colossians 3:1-4 and Colossians 3:10-17 (Main Passage).
The church offers two services each Sunday morning — 9-10 a.m. in The Summit featuring contemporary music (coffee and donuts, too) and the more traditional service is 11 a.m.-noon each Sunday in the Sanctuary. Sunday School is offered between services from 10-11 a.m.
World Day of Prayer next week
First Lent Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville. The annual Congregational Meeting is after service.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bible Study with Dr. Vivian Thomlinson is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Home-Bound) is at 10 a.m. from Pecan Creek Village Saturday.
Women of Faith in Service will celebrate World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3 at noon in the Fellowship Hall. Lunch is provided by the church. Guest speaker is Bonnie Slack. Contact Janice Hill at 713-907-6363 or Lucy Sutton at 940-665-9707. All faiths are welcome.
The church is at Denton and Church streets. For more information, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Blood drives next week
Gainesville High School will host a blood drive Wednesday, March 1, at the Gainesville Civic Center. The Carter BloodCare Bus will be at the center, 311 S. Weaver St., from noon to 6 p.m.
Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137956. Call Brandi Dunn at 940-665-5528.
The bus will move to North Texas Medical Center and North Central Texas College Friday, March 3, to take donations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (11 a.m start at NCTC). Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138151.
The bus will return to Gainesville Friday, March 17, to Advance America Gainesville, 1012 E. U.S. 82. It will accept donations between 1 and 5 p.m. Go to https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138768 to sign up.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Starting this week, clients will be able to come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. This information can be found on an attached postcard. The first appointments won’t be available until Tuesday, Feb. 7. Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers who try their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents.
For any general questions, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
GISD wants public input on long range building needs
Gainesville school officials are once again turning to the public for help with the district’s long-term building needs, after failed bond bids to overhaul the Gainesville Junior High campus and address other building needs last year.
The district issued a statement Monday asking for people to turn up to the next meeting of the Long Range Facility Planning Committee.
Individuals who are interested in serving as part of this invaluable group of community members should complete an application to express interest. The committee will study the facility needs of the school district and ultimately present a recommendation to the GISD Board of Trustees for consideration. Go to http://bit.ly/3S5qVKE to complete the interest form and to join the committee.
The committee will meet Tuesday, March 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. in Gainesville. Additional meeting dates will be scheduled at a later date. See https://www.gainesvilleisd.org/longrangeplanning for more information.
