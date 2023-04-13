Gainesville ISD will host a 2023-24 registration round up for all Head Start, Pre-K and Kindergarten starting this fall.
Edison Elementary, located at 1 Edison Drive, Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. Head Start staff will also be in attendance to take applications for that program.
There will be additional in-person signups April 27 (8 a.m.-7 p.m.) and May 15 (8 a.m.-7 p.m.).
Parents of students ages 3-5 (before Sept. 1, 2023) should attend one of these session. Kindergarten is open to any student who will be 5 years of age on Sept. 1.
Pre-K and Head Start students must qualify for the program. Pre-K is open to students who are 4 years of age on Sept. 1, 2023. Head Start is open to three- and four-year-olds. Qualifying factors vary for each program, so parents should attend to determine if their student meets eligibility requirements.
See more information at www.gainesvilleisd.org/backtoschool for more information.
Pork chops and country gospel Saturday
Texoma Gospel Music Organization will host a gathering Saturday, April 15, at River Alive in Gainesville.
Award winning artists from Texas, Oklahoma, California, Missouri and Tennessee will appear between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the church, 1612 E. Broadway St. in Gainesville. Calabrese of Soul Food of Cooke County Ministries will grill pork chops and sides at noon, followed later by hamburgers, hot dogs and the like. There is no charge, but donations are welcome.
Texoma Gospel Music Association began in 1977 and was founded by the late Dr. Billy Wayne Holcomb of Denison, TX. TGMA is the second oldest gospel music organization known and is not only for Texas and Oklahoma but nationwide, according to President Mary Fay Jackson. The organization promotes several genres of music, songwriters, musicians, Christian comedians, faith-based actors, radio and TV personalities.
For more information, call 940-736-7881 or visit website www.TexomaGospel.com.
Job fair April 18 with over 20 employers
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event at First State Bank Conference Center April 18 between 3-6 p.m. Over 20 different employers will be there looking for seasonal, permanent, full- and part-time positions from all industries. To find out what positions they will be hiring for, check out www.workintexas.com.
St. Faustina service at Sacred Heart
There will be a Divine Mercy Sunday Service April 16 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster.
There will be no Mass, but a special blessed image of Jesus, The Lord of Divine Mercy and First Class relic of St. Faustina will be present for veneration. Confessions will be heard from 2-2:45p.m.
The service begins at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 714 N. Main St.
First Presbyterian has busy week ahead
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville, 401 S. Denton St.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Session meets at 5 p.m and Reflections Circle meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Bible Study with Dr. Vivian Thomlinson is at 10 a.m. in the Parlor. Bring your Bibles.
DASH (Delivering And Servicing the Home-bound) is at 10 a.m. from Pecan Creek Village on April 22.
For more information, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Book of Matthew at First Baptist
First Baptist-Gainesville will continue its study with the message "Sent" from Matthew 28:16-20 in both of Sunday’s worship services. Early First contemporary service is at 9-10 a.m. in the Summit. Come early for coffee and donuts. The more traditional service runs 11 a.m.-noon each Sunday in the Sanctuary.
Sunday School is 10-11 a.m. each Sunday. There is a variety of classes from children through adults.
The church is located at 308 E. Broadway in downtown Gainesville.
Rescue horse fundraiser April 29
The second annual Gamilah Unbridled rescue horse event and fundraiser is April 29. Last May, the group demonstrated its efforts to rescue horses. Liberty Demonstrations take place from 1-5 p.m. at Cross Creek Ranch in Gainesville. Visit www.moderndayhorsemanship.com/gamilahunbridled for more information.
Cooke Co. Library event at zoo April 29
“Zooper Reads” combines the love of reading and visiting the Frank Buck Zoo. This special early literacy event will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frank Buck Zoo in Leonard Park in Gainesville. Both children and adults are welcome to attend.
Thanks to a PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation grant, admission will be paid for all who enter during the program. Each child that enters will be able to select their own book from a variety of titles and then read it to their favorite zoo animals. The book selected will become the child’s to take home for their personal library. The idea behind this collaborated event is to combine the love of reading and animals.
This event is sponsored by a PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation grant. For more info, call 940-668-5530.
Lions golf outing May 27
The Gainesville Lions Club will host its annual golf tourney May 27 at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course. It will be a four-person scramble, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes lunch, drinks, door prizes, longest drive and closest to the pin prizes, and a hole-in-one prize — a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 presented by Glenn Polk Auto Group.
Hole sponsors are $100 each. Call 940-634-1234 or email bkp1406@att.net for sponsorship information.
Proceeds will benefit local causes, including VISTO, Cooke County 4-H and Camp Sweeney, as well as Lions programs to support the blind and sight-impaired.
Send payments to Gainesville Lions Club, c/o Brian Pearson, 323 N. Howeth St., Gainesville, TX 76240-4452 or call 816-516-1538 for more information.
The Lions meet each Wednesday at the Neu Ranch House in Gainesville. People start gathering for fellowship and to eat lunch at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon, with a speaker and program each week. Visitors are always welcome.
For more information, call 816-516-1538.
