Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event for Texas Juvenile Justice Department Friday, July 14. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon at its office, 1311 N. Grand Ave. Ste 200 in Gainesville. To find out more information about the job requirements, check out www.workintexas.com.
Diabetes classes at NTMC
North Texas Medical Center will host its monthly Diabetes Education Class Thursday, July 13.
The free class will be held at noon in the NTMC Board Room. Attendees will learn how to control diabetes and improve their quality of life.
They will develop a healthy eating and activity plan that works best for them, get tips on taking medication and receive other information to reduce risks for short and long-term complications.
Register for the free class online by visiting www.ntmconline.net and clicking on Classes and Events on the top menu.
Hazardous waste collection in Gainesville
Officials at Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG) will host an appointment-only Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection event Saturday, July 22, at the Cooke County Justice Center in Gainesville. Collection will run at 8 a.m.-noon.
Hazardous products, including paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides can contain ingredients that are hazardous and require special care when you dispose of them.
Improper disposal of these wastes can pollute the environment and threaten human health.
Any Texoma resident can participate in the event at no cost, though the event is by appointment only. For questions, call 903-893-2161 ext. 3527.
Gainesville ISD needs subs for next school year
Gainesville ISD needs substitute teachers. The district has scheduled orientation dates for
the fall. All subs, both new and returning, are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment for the 2023-24 school year.
There are multiple options available, but subs only have to attend one training. Options are 9-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. on July 25, August 23, Sept. 21, Oct. 23 or Nov. 14.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training. The online application can be found on the GISD website under Human Resources.
Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris Street. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.