Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event for Texas Juvenile Justice Department Friday, March 10. It will be at the office, 1311 N Grand Ste 200 in Gainesville, between 10 a.m.-noon. To find out more information about the job requirements and positions, check out www. workintexas.com.
Cooke Co. wants defendants to resolve outstanding cases
Law enforcement agencies and courts statewide are participating in the 2023 Texas Court Case Resolution Campaign Week, March 19-25. Beginning this week, people can expect to see public service advertisements and receive contact from courts, in order to step up efforts to actively resolve outstanding cases beginning March 19. Under Texas Law, individuals appearing before a court and making a good faith effort to resolve outstanding Class C cases are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest. Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment. Individuals with outst a nd i ng c a se s a re encouraged to contact the court to voluntarily resolve their cases before being compelled to appear in Court.
For information, contact the office of Cooke County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1- Judge Jody Henry at 940-668-5463.
Cooke Co. broadband on party agenda Thursday
The Cooke County Democratic Club has invited Chris McNamara, the Network
Operations Manager for Nortex Communications, to speak about internet access and how to improve it. The club meets March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at 1100 Lawrence St. "The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend. It will definitely not be a partisan meeting," said club president Linda Call. "Our members just want to get the best possible information from a local expert, one who not only understands the business but also knows the challenges faced by rural communities on this issue." McNamara will bring information about the current status of connectivity for Cooke County residents and share his ideas about improvement.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Clients may come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP intake packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it. Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers who try their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents.
For any questions, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.