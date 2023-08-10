Workforce Solutions Texoma will host hosting a hiring event Thursday, Aug. 10, for Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
The event will run at the office, 1311 N. Grand Ave., Ste. 200 in Gainesville, between 10 a.m.-noon.
To find out more information about the job requirements, check out www.workintexas.com.
Texas sales tax holiday this weekend
The state’s sales tax holiday will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-13.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Salsa contest Saturday in Forestburg
The Forestburg Watermelon Festival will host a salsa contest Saturday, Aug. 12.
Bring one quart or two pints of homemade salsa to the Life Church 2:42 in downtown Forestburg that day between 9-10 a.m. Tasting begins after the parade and ends at 2 p.m. First, second and third place winners will be selected by popular vote. Winners will be announced as soon as the votes are tallied.
The Kountry Kitchen and Kraft Store will also be open that day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Life Church 2:42 building. The store will feature home-baked goods, homemade crafts and other items.
Anyone who wants to donate items for the store can bring them to the Life Church 2:42 building on Friday, between 3-6 p.m. or Saturday, between 8-9:30 a.m.
All proceeds from the donated items go to the upkeep and maintenance of the Forestburg Community Center and the Historic Log Cabin.
WIC for mothers, pregnant women
In honor of National Breastfeeding Month in August, Texas WIC is sharing resources to support moms and pregnant women to help meet their breastfeeding goals.
WIC benefits are provided at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms and families with children younger than 5. This includes dads, foster parents, guardians or grandparents.Texas WIC has a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes. Texas WIC also provides women who qualify with a free breast pump and pumping supplies, the release said.
Moms-to-be can qualify for WIC as soon as they find out they’re pregnant. WIC also recently updated its income guidelines, allowing more families to participate.
For more information or to apply, visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 800-942-3678.
Gainesville ISD needs subs for 2023-24
Gainesville ISD needs substitute teachers. The district has scheduled orientation dates for the fall. All subs, both new and returning, are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment for the 2023-24 school year.
There are multiple options available, but subs only have to attend one training. Options are 9-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. on August 23, Sept. 21, Oct. 23 or Nov. 14.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training. The online application can be found on the GISD website under Human Resources.
Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris Street. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
Free meals to continue for at Sivells Bend students
Sivells Bend ISD will continue with free breakfasts and lunches for all students for the 2023-24 school year. No applications will be required. For more information, call Sarah Swan, Child Nutrition Director, at 940-665-6411, ext. 115.
