North Texas Medical Center officials have issued the hospital’s latest Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The federally- mandated report identifies the greatest health needs in Gainesville and surrounding areas.
“We studied our hospital’s service area, which includes Cooke County,” said NTMC CEO Tom Sledge, part of the hospital leadership team involved in the study along with Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) of Plano. “The analyses include a careful review of the most current health data available, local demographics and input from several representatives of our community.”
NTMC identified several local needs: ● Prevention, education and services to address high mortality rates, chronic diseases, preventable conditions and unhealthy lifestyles; ● Continued emphasis on provider recruitment and retention; ● Access to mental and behavioral health care services and providers; ● Access to affordable care and reducing health disparities among specific populations; ● Continued focus on community infrastructure.
To view or download the full CHNA report, visit https://ntmconline. net/your-hospital/community- health-needs-assessment/.
First Baptist VBS starts Monday
Vacation Bible School runs June 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon at First Baptist- Gainesville. The Bible learning, games, crafts and snacks are for kids who have finished Kindergarten through the fifth grade. Meet at The Summit 400 E. Broadway each day. You may sign up online at https://belongfbg.com/ or call 940-665-4347.
Both Sunday worship services will be held in The Summit (due to renovation of the sanctuary).
Come at 9 a.m. for the contemporary Early First Service. Sunday School classes are the same as usual for everyone.
The more traditional service will also be in The Summit from 11 a.m. to noon. Pastor Jeff’s sermon will be from Matthew 5:1-6, “Blessings Related to God” in both services.
GAVA awards for local students
Gainesville Area Visual Arts is giving out $5,000 in scholarships to local high school students.
The money, raised through
the February For the Love of Art event, is being distributed to the following recipients after a vote by GAVA members:
• Valeria Gonzalez — Gainesville High School ($2,084);
• Elise Flusche — Sacred Heart ($1,875);
• Natalie McMinn — Muenster High School ($625);
• Kenadee Jones — Gainesville High School ($208);
• Hayley Colwell — ($208).
In a related matter, all artists in North Texas and Oklahoma are invited to submit a maximum of four pieces of original art to GAVA’s annual show at the Santa Fe Depot Museum, 605 E California St.
The entry fee for GAVA members is $15 per entry and $20 per entry for non-members. Artists can join GAVA when they submit their art to get the reduced fee. Art submission is Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3, noon– 3 p.m. Students are encouraged to enter their art. GAVA reserves the right to exclude any art deemed inappropriate.
There will be awards in four categories – Traditional, Contemporary, 3D & Photography/Digital Art – and the GAVA Judge this year is Randy Meador. There will also be a Theme prize, the Breaking the Mold Deaver Art Award and a People Choice Award. Local businesses may present their own awards and prize money. GAVA hopes to have $4,000 in cash awards for year’s Fall Art Exhibition.
The show is free to the public and runs Sept. 10-17. It will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekends and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. weekdays.
