Gainesville ISD is hosting registration roundup for all students entering Pre-K or Kindergarten in the Fall. Parents or guardians of new GISD students not yet registered for the 2023-24 school year, should come to Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, on Thursday, June 29, anytime from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Parents of students who will be 4 or 5 years of age before Sept. 1, 2023 are encouraged to attend. Kindergarten is open to any student who will be five years of age on Sept. 1, 2023 and Pre-K is open to qualifying four-yearold students. Parents are encouraged to attend to determine if their student meets eligibility requirements for Pre-K.
Office staff will be available to answer any enrollment eligibility questions, assist with online registration and accept enrollment documentation. Documentation requirements include: parent identification, child’s social security card, birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization record and proof of income (to determine Pre-K eligibility).
To expedite registration, families of Kindergarten students are encouraged to complete the online registration prior to round-up, and to bring supporting documentation to complete the process.
Computers will also be available for online registration if the process is not able to be completed prior to the event. If the family currently has a student in the district, they should add a new student to the existing parent portal account.
If a parent portal account does not yet exist, go to gainesvilleisd. org/registration and create a new account.
Additional information can be found at gainesvilleisd. org/backtoschool.
Library closed for July 4 holiday
The Cooke County Library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the July 4th holiday. We will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 with regular hours.
Patrons may still access eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, comics or listen to music. Visit https://cookecountylibrary. org, click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, and Music titles to learn more details on each of these services.
‘Minions’ at Farmers Market July 27
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market Movie Night will return in July, and here to continue the fun after Independence Day.
Each month the community can look forward to attending a free movie night in the Farmers Market courtesy of Chamber members who sponsor them. API has chosen the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” for their night, July 27, at dark.
Those planning to attend should anticipate needing to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating, as picnic table space is limited.
NTMC to host free childbirth class in July
North Texas Medical Center will host a free Childbirth Class on July 8 from 9-11 am.
Attendees will get a tour of the NTMC Women’s Center and learn about basic anatomy, stages of labor and pain management options.
Additional topics will include what to expect upon arrival at the hospital, postpartum instructions/information, breastfeeding and much more.
To register for the free class, visit www.ntmconline.net and choose Classes and Events at the top menu.
GAVA now taking contest submissions
Artists in North Texas and Oklahoma are invited to submit a maximum of four pieces of original art to GAVA’s annual art exhibition at the Santa Fe Depot Museum, 605 E California St. in Gainesville.
The entry fee for GAVA members is $15 per entry and $20 per entry for non-members. Artists can join GAVA when they submit their art to get the reduced fee.
Art submission is Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3, noon– 3 p.m. Students are encouraged to enter their art. GAVA reserves the right to exclude any art that may be deemed inappropriate.
There will be awards in four categories – Traditional, Contemporary, 3D and Photography/Digital Art – and the GAVA Judge this year is Randy Meador.
There will also be a Theme prize, the Breaking the Mold Deaver Art Award and a People Choice Award.
Local businesses may present their own unique awards and prize money. GAVA hopes to have $4,000 in cash awards for year’s Fall Art Exhibition.
The show is free to the public and runs Sept. 10-17. It will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekends and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. weekdays. The Opening Reception & Awards will be Saturday, Sept.9, from 6-8 p.m.
Visit www.gainesvilleareavisualarts. org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.