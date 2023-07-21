In keeping with the Forestburg Watermelon Festival theme – ‘Remember When’ — a reception will be held to honor community members who are 80 years old and older Monday, Aug. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Forestburg Community Center.
Tables sponsored by different community groups and businesses will be decorated with the theme. A continuous slide show presentation of these special Forestburg Community members will be shown during the reception. Family, friends and community are invited to join in the celebration.
Free breakfast and lunch again this year for Gainesville ISD
Gainesville ISD, which includes Gainesville High School, Gainesville Junior High, Gainesville Intermediate, Chalmers Elementary and Edison Elementary schools announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-24 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For additional information, call Robin Sorrell, Administrative Assistant for Child Nutrition at 940-668-3626 800 S. Morris St. or email rsorrell@gainesvilleisd.org.
Valley View taking free and reduced applications
Valley View ISD announced its policy today for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.
The district will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications also are available at www.vvisd.net
The following criteria will be used to determine a child's eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:
• Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels;
• Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR);
• Child's status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster
• Child's enrollment in Head Start or Even Start
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete an application for free and reduced-price meals and return it to Sarah Swan, Child Nutrition Director, at sswan@vvisd.net.
Burgess to speak to GOP women
Congressman Michael C. Burgess will speak to the Cooke County Republican Women on Thursday, Aug. 3. The meeting will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Gainesville starting at 7 p.m.
After nearly three decades practicing medicine in North Texas, Burgess was elected as a Republican to represent the constituents of the 26th District in the U. S. House of Representatives. As a result of redistricting, Cooke County is once again part of his district. He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rules Committee and Budget Committee.
The meeting is open to the public, including students. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Dianne Helms, 940-368-0007. Follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook and visit www.cookegop.com/ccrw for updates.
Salsa contest Aug. 12 in Forestburg
The Forestburg Watermelon Festival will host a salsa contest Saturday, Aug. 12.
Bring one quart or two pints of homemade salsa to the Life Church 2:42 in downtown Forestburg that day between 9-10 a.m. Tasting begins after the parade and ends at 2 p.m. First, second and third place winners will be selected by popular vote. Winners will be announced as soon as the votes are tallied.
The Kountry Kitchen and Kraft Store will also be open that day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Life Church 2:42 building. The store will feature home-baked goods, homemade crafts and other items from local residents.
Anyone who would like to donate items for the store can bring them to the Life Church 2:42 building on Friday, August 11, between 3-6 p.m. or Saturday, Aug. 12, between 8-9:30 a.m.
All proceeds from the donated items go to the upkeep and maintenance of the Forestburg Community Center and the Historic Log Cabin.
Gainesville ISD needs subs for 2023-24
Gainesville ISD needs substitute teachers. The district has scheduled orientation dates for the fall. All subs, both new and returning, are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment for the 2023-24 school year.
There are multiple options available, but subs only have to attend one training. Options are 9-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. on July 25, August 23, Sept. 21, Oct. 23 or Nov. 14.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training. The online application can be found on the GISD website under Human Resources.
Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris Street. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
