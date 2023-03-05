Gainesville police are looking for a suspect who fled on foot from a vehicle pursuit midday Tuesday.
According to a press release from Police Chief Kevin Phillips, Gainesville officers received information just before noon that Oklahoma law enforcement was looking for Joshua Daniel Moreno, a 35-year-old white male, who was believed to be in the area of the QuikTrip (QT) convenience store at I-35 and U.S. 82, driving a gray in color Dodge Charger with a temporary license plate.
Moreno was reported to have a warrant for evading in Oklahoma.
“A vehicle matching the description was located leaving QT. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Moreno began to evade officers,” Phillips stated.
Stop strips were deployed, which eventually forced Moreno to abandon his vehicle and flee into nearby woods.
Moreno was not located, despite an extensive search of the area by Gainesville police and Cooke County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
Moreno is facing charges of Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle and Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1G, due to drugs being found in the vehicle, Phillips added.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department by 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice.
Cooke Co. broadband on Dems’ agenda
The Cooke County Democratic Club has invited Chris McNamara, the Network Operations Manager for Nortex Communications, to speak about internet access and how to improve it.
The club meets March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at 1100 Lawrence St.
“The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend. It will definitely not be a partisan meeting,” said club president Linda Call. “Our members just want to get the best possible information from a local expert, one who not only understands the business but also knows the challenges faced by rural communities on this issue.”
McNamara has been nationally recognized by the Rural Broadband Association—NTCA for his extraordinary work expanding service to local schools and rural communities.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Clients may come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork.
Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
For questions, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
CCSO, feds arrest local man on drug, tampering charges
A Cooke County man faces multiple drug charges after a Thursday search of a home near Muenster.
Darrell Ray Brackeen, 52, was served with a search warrant early Thursday by Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies and federal investigators. He was subsequently arrested on the charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and GHB).
“The initial search warrant was based upon information received involving internet crimes against children,” stated Sheriff Ray Sappington in a press release. “Additional charges are expected.”
Brackeen is being held in the Cooke County Jail. No bail had been set as of Thursday night.
Spring Break classes at Cooke Co. Library
The Cooke County Library in downtown Gainesville will offer two Spring Break classes, as well as the weekly children’s class on Tuesday.
“We wanted to give people options of activities to do during Spring Break. We know there are folks who stay around Cooke County and we thought this would be a great way to offer free, fun and educational ones for them.” said Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence.
On Wednesday, March 15, come at 10:30 a.m. for the Literary LEGOs class. The kids will be free building and creating with LEGOs. This class is for children ages 5-12 years old. Attendees will need to sign up to attend.
On Thursday, March 16, come at 10:30 a.m. for Arts in the Stack class. The class is for children ages 6-12 years old. The class has 10 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend.
Sign up for the classes runs until they are full.
Call 940-668-5530 with any questions.
