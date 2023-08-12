The state’s sales tax holiday will run through Sunday.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Free meals at Sivells Bend ISD
Sivells Bend ISD will continue with free breakfasts and lunches for all students for the 2023-24 school year. No applications will be required.
For more information, call Sarah Swan, Child Nutrition Director, at 940-665-6411, ext. 115.
First Presbyterian busy this week
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
Session meets at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Bible Study with Dr. Vivian Thomlinson is at 10 a.m. in the Parlor on Friday. Bring your Bibles.
DASH (Delivering And Servicing the Homebound) group meets at Pecan Creek Village on the 26th at 10 a.m.
The church is at Denton and Church streets. For more info, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal. net.
State GOP chair at the Fold Tuesday night
Texas GOP Priorities Report from Party Chairwoman Jill Glover will address the Cooke County Conservatives group Tuesday.
What did the Legislature do about conservative priorities in this session.
The Texas State Republican Party Chairwoman of the Legislative Priorities Committee will on hand to discuss the legislature and take questions at The Fold of Grand Avenue Church in Gainesville.
The public is invited. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the free program begins at 7 p.m.
Gainesville’s future on Rise & Shine agenda
Mike Doughty, the city of Gainesville’s Director of Community Involvement, will speak Aug. 22 about the city was, where it is now and how it may change in the coming years. His remarks are part of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Rise & Shine breakfast series.
Rise & Shines are hosted by Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce members and open to the public.
These free breakfast networking opportunities happen every second and fourth Tuesday at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. from 7:45-9 a.m. Coffee will be available. Attendees should bring business cards for networking.
WIC available for moms
In honor of National Breastfeeding Month in August, Texas WIC is sharing resources to support moms and pregnant women to help meet their breastfeeding goals.
WIC benefits are provided at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms and families with children younger than 5. This includes dads, foster parents, guardians or grandparents.
Texas WIC has a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes available to all Texas moms, regardless of whether they qualify for Texas WIC.
Texas WIC also provides women who qualify with a free breast pump and pumping supplies, the release said.
WIC also recently updated its income guidelines, allowing more families to participate.
For more information or to apply, visit Texas-WIC.org/apply or call 800-942-3678.
NTMC Hustle signups open
Registration is now open for the 2023 Halloween Hustle 5K and 10K races benefiting the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at NTMC. Warm-up begins at 8 a.m. and the races will start at 8:30 a.m.
Medals will be handed out to the top three runners in each age division, along with the top overall male and female runner in the 5K and 10K.
There will also be costume prizes and trophies for the business or organization with the most entries.
Entry fee is $25, but groups of 10 or more can sign up as a team and receive $2 off each entry. Registration is open online at www.ntmcfoundation. org.
