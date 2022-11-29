Gainesville ISD wants to hire teachers and subs to address its ongoing classroom staffing issues.
The district will host a virtual job fair Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom for anyone interested in full-time teaching positions. Campus principals and teachers will be available to answer questions about working for the district.
The online event is the latest recruiting effort for the school district, which has been faced with a shrinking hiring base to draw from in recent years, due to teacher shortages and competition from other, larger school districts.
“Nationwide and statewide, we are seeing a huge issue with hiring enough teachers for the next school year, and we’re not immune to any of that,” Paula Moore, the director of human resources, told the GISD board in June.
“We’re at the point that we’re having to entertain any and all options when it comes to our classrooms,” added Superintendent DesMontes Stewart at the same meeting. “Either we’re going to have some large classes, or we’re going to have to think outside the box to get a certified teacher in front of our kids.”
As predicted, the staffing shortages have carried into the current school year. Most notably, several district parents have raised concerns about dual language programming and two students recently conducted a petition drive to lobby the school board to hire more language teachers.
To register for the job fair, visit https://bit.ly/gisdjobfair. Registrants will receive the zoom link for the job fair.
The district will also hold a substitute orientation on Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon. All subs are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For any questions, call Human Resources at 940-665-4362.
