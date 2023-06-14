Club Sunday Southern Soul Cafe is hosting its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration June 16 and 17 at B. P. Douglas Park.
B. P. Douglas Park, located at 529 Throckmorton St. in Gainesville, has undergone significant renovations in the past two years, including new playground equipment and updating the basketball court. If all goes as planned, the event will also include the unveiling of the B.P. Douglas Monument and the opening of the last part of the renovations.
“The monument is already up and the memorial bricks should be put out sometime this coming week, weather permitting” said Latecia Hendricks, who has helped organize the renovations. “Hopefully everything’s done by Juneteenth.”
The park was named after B. P. Douglas, who was an administrator in Gainesville schools in the late 1960’s and into 1970’s.
“Over the past few years, Latecia Hendricks has been the community organizer behind this project and has partnered up with Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department,” said Patrick McCage, the director of the parks and rec department. “They were able to pull some funds together to make some great, awesome improvements to the park: new playgrounds and a new splash pad.”
The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday evening at B. P. Douglas Park with plenty of games for the kids and food.
Saturday morning will begin with a group taking food to shut-ins and those who cannot make it to the park for the event.
“We deliver food to the elderly and shut-ins,” said Andrea Byars, a member of the Juneteenth committee and a part of Club Sunday. “We prepare a list all year long and deliver to anyone that calls in and needs a meal.”
The afternoon will include more food and games for the kids, including a bounce house, water slide and the new splash pad.
“We’ve been working with John and Kimberly Thomas with Club Sunday,” said McCage. “They have always been a pleasure to work with, and we all value their community insight and the effort they put toward this particular celebration.”
Dallas area artist DJ VJ Bubba Yae will provide the music, and a dance contest will be hosted for those wanting to show their moves.
Juneteenth is the annual celebration of African-American slaves being freed in the 1860s. The Emancipation Proclamation first took effect on Jan. 1, 1863, declaring all enslaved people in the Confederate States to be free.
However, the proclamation could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control, leading to slaves in western states to not be freed until 1865, two years later. Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of Union troops arriving in Galveston Bay on June 19, 1865, declaring that all enslaved black people were free by executive decree.
“It’s important that we continue this tradition so that as our children grow up, they know what it means,” said Byars. “We think it’s important that they continue to learn about their history.”
Club Sunday started as a group that would have weekly potlucks and cookouts. As the group grew, they started hosting regular events like the Juneteenth celebration and serving food at events like Spring Fling.
“Our main goals are to feed the elderly and do events for the children,” said Byars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.