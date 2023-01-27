The 18th annual Kid's Trout Fishing Derby is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gainesvill’e Keneteso Park.
This annual event, hosted by the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department, encourages kids 16 years old and younger to come experience the joy of fishing.
The day before the event, the Keneteso Park pond will be stocked with over 2,500 catchable size rainbow trout provided by Gainesville Parks and Rec through Texas Parks and Wildlife. This will increase the odds of catching a fish and making it a more memorable occasion.
"It is just a great event for kids to get the experience of fishing and being outdoors," said Hayley Skinner, the coordinator of parks and recreation for the city of Gainesville.
There will also be prizes for the biggest fish, heaviest stringer, smallest fish and a casting contest, along with a variety of door prizes.
Skinner stated in a press release, "The program's goal is to ... encourage the youth in Gainesville and the surrounding cities to have a chance to experience hands-on-fishing."
The event is free, although families do need to bring their own poles and bait. Over the years, the event has grown to have over 300 participants. The park is located at 1800 S. Weaver St., near Gainesville Junior High School and the city’s sewer treatment plant.
