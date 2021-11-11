“Everything must go!”
That’s the rallying cry for the Friends of Cooke County Public Library Saturday, they hold a final book sale at the Bomber Bait Building, 32 Lindsay St. in downtown Gainesville.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and everything is priced to move – hardbacks will be 50 cents or 3 for $1; paperbacks 25 cents or 5 for $1; and kids’ books, romance novels, CDs, DVDs and magazines will be a dime apiece.
The Friends have used the book store to raise “tens of thousands of dollars” over the last 15 years for the library, including purchases of software, furniture, and equipment, as well as magazine subscriptions and childrens’ programming, according to Gay Holcomb, one of the group’s leaders.
The problem is that demand for print books has dropped like a stone in recent years, as people embrace audiobooks, e-readers and Kindles more and more. As a result, readers keep dropping off print books which have to be processed and stored somewhere – with little chance of them ever getting sold.
“It takes a lot time and effort to manage it … and 15 years is a long time to be doing that much work,” said Holcomb. “The (landlords) donate the space … they haven’t asked us to leave, but 15 years of free space is plenty.”
Holcomb said future book donations need to go to donor favorite organizations and charities, as they will no longer be accepted at the Bomber Bait building.
Contact the Friends at https://cookecountylibrary.org/about/friends/ or through the group’s Facebook page.
