Leadership Gainesville is a nine-month program designed to develop and motivate a source of creative, well- informed, civic minded individuals who are willing to devote time and energy toward assuming leadership roles in community service organizations and in all kinds of local government.
The program uses a series of monthly workshops and tours to expose the participants to the realities, opportunities and big issues facing Gainesville. Topics include Municipal Government, County Government, Education, Healthcare, Business and Industry, Arts and Culture, Agriculture and State Leadership.
A Meet and Greet will be held in September and classes begin in October. They will meet the second Wednesday of each month and graduation takes place at the end of the last class in May. A tuition fee is charged to cover the cost of program materials, tours, meals, etc.
Applications for Leadership Gainesville run through Aug. 20 at 5 p.m., and the 15 partici- pants will be selected by Aug. 25. Apply at https://form.jotform.com/211644743618054. Call the Gainesville Chamber at 940-665- 2831 or email info@ gainesvillecofc.com for more information.
