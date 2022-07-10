Leadership Gainesville is looking for civic-minded folks.
The program, offered by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, is a nine-month program designed to identify and educate people who are willing to devote time and energy toward assuming leadership roles in community service organizations and in all kinds of local government.
The program uses a series of monthly workshops and tours to expose the participants to the realities, opportunities and big issues facing Gainesville. Topics include Municipal Government, County Government, Education, Healthcare, Business and Industry, Arts and Culture, Agriculture and State Leadership.
A tuition fee is charged to cover the cost of program materials, tours, meals, etc.
Apply online at https://www.jotform.com/221733452075149. Applications will be due at chamber office by July 29. For more information, email jshumate@gainesvillecofc.com.
