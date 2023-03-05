AUSTIN — At least 77 Texas state representatives have signed on to a bill that would ban transgender women from participating in female sports in public colleges and universities.
House Bill 23, also known as the Save Women’s Sports Act, was filed by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Spring Republican.
It would not only disallow those born biologically male from participating in women’s teams and competitions at the collegiate level, but also close loopholes in the University Scholastic League, Swanson said. It also provides legal remedies for female athletes who believe their safety, opportunity and competitive standing was impacted by a school that allowed a transgender woman to participate in a women-only sport.
“I am proud to announce that, once again, my colleagues in the Legislature are standing with me to protect fairness in women’s sports,” Swanson said in a statement. “Women have fought tooth-and-nail to enshrine their right to equal opportunity in high school and college sports. We must not lose ground and allow biological males to endanger the safety and advancement opportunities for young women in college and in UIL sports.”
The bill is an expansion of a law passed last session that bans transgender female youth from participating in school-sanctioned female sports in grades K-12.
Johnathan Gooch, communications director for Equality Texas, said data shows that states with trans-inclusive policies have seen a boost in participation when it comes to women’s sports.
Gooch said he believes if lawmakers are truly interested in protecting women’s sports, they should be “focused on building bridges, not excluding college students who are eager to get in the game.”
“Sports are an integral part of Texas culture. And in a state named for friendship, it’s difficult to fathom why lawmakers want to intentionally exclude young adults from participating in college level sports,” Gooch said.
Paid parental leave bill in the hopper
A new bill would create paid parental leave for all full-time employees in Texas.
House Bill 2604, known as the Texas Family Act, would give all full-time Texas employees access to paid parental leave up to 12 months from the birth of the baby or the adoption of a child.
It was filed by the state. Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, a Houston Democrat.
“In this day and age, working Texas families should not have to choose between their only source of income or their newborn baby,” Morales Shaw said.
The bill requires Texas employers to contribute 0.15% of the employee’s wages to a Texas Family Fund, housed in the Texas Workforce Commission. The TWC would then administer wage replacement when an individual is on paid parental leave.
Participation in the fund will allow employees to receive a percentage of their check up to $1,000 a week for a maximum of 12 weeks.
Texas also has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, which disproportionately impacts minority mothers. A recent report found that most such deaths were preventable. Howard said the fund will allow Texas families to spend more time with their newborns while also allowing mothers to recover before returning to work.
According to data by Every Texan, about 74% of Texans do not have access to any form of paid family leave, resulting in the average income loss of $3,000.
Morales Shaw said she is hopeful the bill will pass this session, particularly as Republicans in the House have shown support for similar measures.
The state’s lower chamber now gives 12 weeks of paid parental leave to House staffers and employees during session times. The House also created a fund to allow offices to hire additional staff to cover for employees on leave.
House Speaker Dade Phelan also named expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers up to 12 months postpartum as a legislative priority.
“The Texas House’s new paid parental leave policy is meaningful progress that I think all of our members and staffs can be proud of — it reiterates our chamber’s commitment to supporting our mothers and fathers, including adoptive parents, and children, regardless of the other policymaking at hand while we are in Austin,” the Republican previously told reporters.
Phelan pushing more incentives to draw businesses to Texas
The House Speaker also announced three additional top priorities for the chamber this session.
The priorities focus on economic and workforce development in Texas.
“With so much job growth happening in our states, it’s also important that we have the necessary avenues that foster workforce development to keep up with demand,” Phelan said in a statement Tuesday.
House Bill 5, filed by state Rep. Todd Hunter, a Corpus Christi Republican, is also known as the Texas Jobs and Security Act.
Under this bill, incentives would be targeted and temporary in attracting large-scale, capital-intensive projects related to manufacturing, national security and energy infrastructure industries, officials said.
Texas taxpayers would know how those incentive dollars are used, the number of jobs created and the full economic impact of potential projects, officials said.
House Bill 8, filed by state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, a New Boston Republican, would establish a new funding model for community colleges in Texas.
It would create a new scholarship program, increase the opportunity for economically disadvantaged high school students to enroll in dual-credit courses and expand access to higher education opportunities across the state by creating new shared services for institutions through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. This would enable colleges to expand their range of academic and workforce programs, officials said.
House Bill 19, filed by state Rep. Andrew Murr, a Junction Republican, would create a business court system in Texas. Officials said the specialized court system for complex business cases in the state would establish a new avenue for companies to solve their legal matters in a fair, streamlined and consistent manner.
Businesses applauded the prioritization of HB 5.
“Texans are ready to see more manufacturing on U.S. soil,” said Paulette M. Guajardo, mayor of Corpus Christi, in a statement. “The Texas Jobs and Security Act helps attract manufacturers looking to make major investments in our communities, which ultimately brings jobs and the day-to-day goods we rely on back to Texas.”
Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, said HB 5 would keep Texas competitive.
“We know how important innovative economic development tools are to closing deals and growing our economy,” Harvey said.
Lawmakers have until March 10 to file bills this session.
Texas wins development award for 11th straight year
Texas recorded more than 1,000 qualified projects in 2022 - more than double the next state - to earn Site Selection Magazine’s annual Governor's Cup for the 11th consecutive year.
“Texas truly is America’s economic engine, and we stand apart as a model for the nation,” Abbott said while accepting the award Wednesday. “When choosing where to relocate or expand their businesses, more and more innovative industry leaders find themselves at home in our state.”
Last year, Texas also led the nation in job growth with a rate of 5%, according to a December U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. In 2022, Texas added 650,100 confirmed jobs, bringing the total to 13.7 million jobs at the close of the year, it said.
Florida hosts the most top cities with eight, it said.
In addition, since 2015, Texas has become the new home of more than 271 corporate headquarters relocations with more than half moving from California, according to data by Site Selection Magazine.
“Together, we are making Texas an economic envy of the United States of America,” Abbott said.
