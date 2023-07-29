I have only lived in Gainesville for just over a year. My kids are grown and gone; I don’t have kids in Gainesville ISD.
I don’t like higher taxes any more than my other conservative brethren, but a $90 million bond for school improvements is a good investment we should make because facts are facts.
This city is now a bedroom community for the DFW Metroplex, and Gainesville’s schools need physical, cosmetic and structural improvements.
More, better schools are in order for our town if Gainesville is to grow into a thriving, welcoming place for families instead of an I-35 exit to avoid.
And, like it or not, more families are on the way … the new development just east of town is just one example. Houses and businesses are in the pipeline and we need to prepare for them now.
In this struggling economy, waiting longer to invest in the ISD will only drive up the cost.
I urge my fellow conservative voters to support the coming request for a school bond as an investment to keep this town a great place to live.
Dave Terry
Gainesville
