As a result of the extensive work of the Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee (LRFPC) throughout the 2022-23 school year, the committee has reviewed the long-term facilities planned and is prioritizing which projects require immediate attention. They are planning to present their findings and proposals to the board in August.
If needed, the Gainesville ISD Board of Trustees may call for a bond election for November 2023 for these various projects.
For this reason, both the committee and the board would like to receive additional input from the community on this important issue.
With that in mind, Gainesville Independent School District would like your opinion concerning our facility needs. We’ve partnered with an independent polling firm to help us gauge what voters think about the district and options being considered.
Please take a few minutes to complete this brief, but very important survey. This survey is completely confidential. https://www.research.net/r/GISD112023
Please complete the survey no later than Monday, July 10, 2023. Surveys submitted after that date cannot be included in the findings.
DesMontes Stewart, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools
Gainesville seniors deserve better
I strongly support the state bill (HB 1992, passed in 2019) aimed at curbing incessant and dangerous spam calls. I call on our state legislators to ensure this becomes federal and enforceable law.
My mother was recently scammed out of $600 when she received a “distress call” from someone pretending to be her grandchild. Beyond the immediate financial losses, she was ashamed that she fell victim to a scam like this, and her confidence in living independently has been eroded.
It’s relatively easy for me to avoid spam calls - I never answer calls on my cell phone from numbers I don’t know. But it’s not so easy for landline users like my mom. Landline users receive an average of 43 unwanted calls weekly and one of the only options - the Do Not Call list - doesn’t work at all.
Every year, it becomes easier and easier to make more and more spam calls, and scammers are only getting better at preying on seniors.
The only way this will get solved is if the federal government steps in and passes laws that it can actually enforce. Since most scam calls come from overseas, this will have to be done through technological solutions by telecom companies.
Several states have already passed laws like this, but there will be no stopping the barrage of scam calls unless it comes from the top. Elected officials in Gainesville should stand up for our most vulnerable people and deal with this huge and growing problem.
Samuel Adams
Gainesville
