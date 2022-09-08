Don’t have Wi-Fi service at your house? Need a hotspot device to do homework? Starting Tuesday, the Cooke County Library will offer Wi-Fi mobile hotspots for patrons to check-out for seven days.
“This has been a long time coming. During COVID, we realized how many people used our computers to access the Internet and that we needed to find a way to provide Internet access besides the Library’s building Wi-Fi. This is what we came up with. I’m certain they will be very popular,” said Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence told the Register.
Patrons must have a Cooke County Library card for 30 days and no fines for overdue, lost, missing or damaged library materials. Patrons will have to sign an agreement when they borrow the hotspot. They must commit to no food or drink around the mobile hot-spot and returning everything or paying to replace it.
Patrons will not be allowed to renew the item, due to anticipated demand. If the Wi-Fi device is returned late there will be a $5 per day late fee. If the Wi-Fi device hasn’t been returned after seven days, it will be deactivated and the patron will be charged accordingly.
Call 940-668-5530 for more information.
