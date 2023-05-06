Voting runs 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today in Cooke County and across Texas.
Local balloting includes elections for Muenster ISD, Lindsay ISD, Gainesville, Valley View, Road Runner and the North Central Texas College board.
Gainesville is seeking permission to sell Sesquicentennial Park as part of a plan to build a new fire station on the city’s eastside. None of the city’s council or school board seats were contested, so those elections were cancelled.
Lindsay ISD wants to float a $15.8 million bond to pay for building renovations and new facilities, including a new high school wing and cafetorium with elementary classrooms.
The remainder of the elections around the county involve races for various town seats and a spot on the North Central board -- incumbent Dick Haayen is facing off against challenger Lisa Bellows.
Call 940-668-5437 or email Elections@co.cooke.tx.us for more information.
Results should be posted on the Register’s website (www.gainesvilleregister. com) and Facebook page by 10 p.m. this evening.
The Register and county websites also features addresses for today’s polling sites.
