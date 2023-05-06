Results have started coming in from Saturday's balloting around Cooke County.
KGAF Radio is reporting that Lindsay ISD voters have approved a $15.8 million bond by a nearly 2-1 margin -- the Register is waiting on the unofficial vote tally. That bond money will pay for building renovations and new facilities, including a new high school wing and cafetorium with elementary classrooms.
The city of Gainesville's proposal to sell Sesquicentennial Park also got voter approval, 392-87, according to unofficial numbers released by city officials. The proceeds of that sale will help to finance construction of a new fire station on the city’s eastside.
None of the Gainesville’s council or school board seats were contested, so those elections were cancelled.
The remainder of Saturday's elections around the county involve races for various town seats. The city of Valley View is electing a mayor and incumbent Dick Haayen is facing off against challenger Lisa Bellows for a spot on the North Central Texas College Board of Regents.
Unofficial results from these races were not available Saturday night. Check Tuesday's print edition of the Register or come back to www.gainesvilleregister.com Monday for a full list of results.
