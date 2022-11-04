Gainesville High School theatre is in the middle of its run of the classic musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
This show by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman has been on the to-do list of GHS Theatre Director Morgan Sims for 10 years. She said she has the right group of kids to do it this year.
“When I pick shows, I try and make sure I have the right chemistry and dynamics in the program at the time,” said Sims. “We had the right kids.”
One such kid is is sophomore Timothy Foss as Audrey II, the plant, who brings a new take on the role.
“I’m doing the role in a more drag style, versus what more contemporary Audrey II characters do, kind of stepping outside of the box a little bit,” explained Foss. “It’s pretty fun. I get a pretty big reaction coming out every night since my costume is very sparkly, very like disco.”
“You have the puppeteer who is working the puppets, and I always want to see the actor who’s providing the voice,” said Sims. “We were able to play on a more modern idea of what that would look like, and working with the actor as well.
‘What do you want us to do? How are we going to make this special?’ And we took some of his ideas and what he wanted to try in my costume design and made it into this really fabulous creature that lives on the stage for most of the show. It’s really cool..”
This show also features a lot of younger talent, including freshman AK Ruiz playing Seymour.
“It’s my first major lead role in five years… I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” said Ruiz, who has been acting since they were in the sixth grade. “When I was younger, I resembled Seymour a lot. I had crazy hair, nerdy glasses… so I’ve grown to really contact with the character, mentally.”
While the younger students are getting their time to shine, there are also a few seniors who are getting time in the spotlight.
“It’s a blast. This is my first main role, and it’s so much fun. I’m totally in love with theatre,” said Jayelynn Graham, who is playing Audrey.
“I’ve never acted with a big, man-eating plant that’s trying to kill me, so it’s kinda exciting… I’ve never done something this bizarre.”
The contrast in ages has been a great experience on both sides in a variety of ways. “Working with a lot of freshmen as a senior is really mind opening, and it’s not just a learning opportunity for them, but for me too,” said Graham.
“I get to learn how to teach others the thing I love most, and that is theatre. It made me realize that in the future, I might want to pursue not ply acting, but directing. I love watching them grow and seeing the ‘Aha’ moments in their faces. It’s a blast to see.”
While there have been a variety of challenges, the cast and crew have worked hard to overcome them.
“This show is a completely different monster than we’ve done before,” said Sims. “Not only vocally, it’s a different style that we’ve approached.
My trios have had to do constant work on harmony, which is not easy. Then the characters are weird and kooky, but also familiar.”
There have also been challenges around trying to meet the expectations of those who grew up with the 1986 movie while making this production its own unique experience.
“We have a lot of people who grew up with the movie, and so there’s a certain expectation of wanting to see what you expect to see,” said Sims.
“Then there’s differences about the stage play, like the way it ends is different, the characters are a little different, there’s songs in the stage play that aren’t in the movie, there’s songs in the movie that aren’t in the stage play. Now you also have movie effects versus now we have, ‘How do we make a plant grow on stage?’ and ‘How doe we make a plant eat people onstage?’ It’s been fun. Those challenges have been fun to work through, and the kids have handled it like champs.”
The theatre department has also worked with the art department for advertising.
“We’ve gone hand in hand this year with our art department and the new art teacher, Robin Perkins,” said Sims.
“Her students, as one of their projects in class, all made posters for the show, and then those have been displayed around school and on social media. Then in our lobby, there is a display and the ability to purchase prints of those posters… and that’s a fundraiser for our art department.”
The show opened on Halloween and will continue this weekend and next at the GISD Auditorium on the Junior High campus. Remaining performances are this Sunday at 2 p.m. and November 10 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are only available online at onstagedirect. com/GHSTheatre. Adult tickets are $12 and student tickets are $6.
