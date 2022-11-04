Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 560 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 36 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE CORYELL FALLS FREESTONE HENDERSON HILL LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MILAM ROBERTSON IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN COOKE DALLAS DELTA DENTON ELLIS FANNIN GRAYSON HOOD HOPKINS HUNT JOHNSON KAUFMAN LAMAR MONTAGUE NAVARRO PARKER RAINS ROCKWALL SOMERVELL TARRANT VAN ZANDT WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, ATHENS, BONHAM, BOWIE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, BUFFALO, BURLESON, CALVERT, CAMERON, CANTON, CARROLLTON, CENTERVILLE, CLEBURNE, CLIFTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, COPPERAS COVE, CORSICANA, DALLAS, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, EAST TAWAKONI, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FLOWER MOUND, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FORT WORTH, FRANKLIN, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GATESVILLE, GLEN ROSE, GRANBURY, GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE, HEATH, HILLSBORO, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, LEWISVILLE, MARLIN, MCKINNEY, MERIDIAN, MEXIA, MIDLOTHIAN, NOCONA, NORMANGEE, OAK TRAIL SHORES, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, PARIS, PLANO, POINT, ROCKDALE, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, TERRELL, VALLEY MILLS, VAN, WACO, WAXAHACHIE, WEATHERFORD, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.