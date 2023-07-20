North Texas Medical Center’s Junior Volunteer Program hosted 13 local high school and college students this summer, giving them experience in several healthcare-related fields.
Students work throughout the hospital. They interact with doctors, nurses, hospital staff, patients and families. The students volunteered in Physical Therapy, Labor and Delivery, Medical Imaging, Laboratory, Emergency Department, Surgical Services, ICU, Respiratory Therapy, NTMC Health Primary Care, Pediatrics Care and Women’s Care.
“It was great to see so many young people register for the program this year. It’s exciting to see how many are interested in a career in healthcare,” NTMC Marketing Director Darin Allred said. “We have students who want to be nurses, doctors, physical therapists and nurse practitioners. Even before they get to college, they have a plan for their career and this program is giving them an insight of what to expect.”
Participating students include Anderson Ahn (Frisco Heritage HS), Zyla Alonso (Gainesville HS), Ella Ayscue (Conley, NC), Celeste Buenos Aires (Gainesville HS), Stephanie Chombo (Valley View HS), Ximena Cortez (Gainesville HS), Zoe Davis (Belton HS), Emma Dieter (Lindsay HS), Reese Hightower (Muenster HS), Sam Lockhart (Muenster HS), Emily Montoya (Gainesville HS), Dhruv Patel (Lindsay HS/Texas A&M) and Meadow Walterscheid (Muenster HS).
For more information about the Junior Volunteer Program at North Texas Medical Center, email darin.allred@ntmconline.net or call the Marketing office at 940-612-8460.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.