Butterfield Stage Players newest production starts this weekend.
“Shakespeare in Love” by Lee Hall is adapted from the 1998 movie of the same name. It follows William Shakespeare as he experiences his own star-crossed love that inspires “Romeo and Juliet,” as well as other well-known Shakespeare plays.
“It’s a fictionalization of history, and so what that means is that they’ve taken historical figures and events, and they’ve speculated on what could have happened,” explained Director Morgan Sims. “We know a lot of Shakespeare’s works; we know a lot of his sonnets and such, where he was working and all of that, but we don’t really know much about his personal life other than he was married and he died somewhere. What this play does is it takes Shakespeare as a young man, and gives him the opportunity to build relationships and see how he related with the people in his life, and the muses that he met along the way.”
Audience members familiar with the movie will see some familiar iconic scenes, but also get to see things in a new light with the stage adaptation.
“I know that there’s some quintessential scenes in the film and they’ve been worked in,” said Sims. “One thing that we deal with what the film doesn’t do is the character Viola is in disguise most of the play, and so she has to jump back and forth out of when she’s in disguise. Without the luxury of the film, we have to figure out how to do it in in the in the set or behind stage and time it right. But I think it’s pretty authentic to what they’ve seen in the film; it’s the same story, it’s just breathing in front of you.”
The show also incorporates many of Shakespeare’s famous lines and speeches while mixing them with scenes that make them more relatable to audiences.
“One of the things that I think that the play does really well is, again, you see [Shakespeare’s] process, you see him writing, you hear him speak the words that he’s writing, and they rehearse the play in the show. So you get a little bit of that language of that there, but it’s in the midst of rehearsals and seeing him coming up with his words and the inspiration behind some of the speeches,” said Sims.
Bringing this language and these characters to life has been a challenge, but a challenge the actors tackled with eagerness.
“Playing Shakespeare has been really difficult because I as a normal person don’t speak like that,” said Christian Martinez. “But I do have the heart of a poet and I really am a romantic at heart. I love love and I love experiencing it. This show is very easy to get into because it’s like, the acting comes naturally. Of course, it’s acting. But still it’s finding the choices, finding the emotions, going through everything; it has been quite a journey.”
Sims has been the theatre director at Gainesville High School since the 2013-14 school year.
“I think that just the spirit of summertime makes things a lot less stressful and just more fun. The spirit is a little different [from directing high school]. It’s not a contest. It’s just people doing theater because they love to do it, which is really fun,” said Sims. ”It’s been fun working with adults, because I haven’t been able to do that in a very long time. Now, a good chunk of my cast is my alumni students; it just worked out that way.”
Evening performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday this weekend and Thursday through Saturday (July 22) next week. Matinee performances are Sundays (July 16 and 23) at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 years old and younger.
The show was given a PG-13 rating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.