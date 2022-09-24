Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will stop in Gainesville on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as part of his 131-city reelection campaign bus tour at Safran Seats on west U.S. 82 next to Gainesville Municipal Airport. The event will run 4-5 p.m.
Patrick is the second statewide candidate expected to appear in Gainesville during this election season, following Beto O’Rourke’s August stop.
First Baptist 'Twists and Turns' Sunday
Pastor Jeff's sermon this Sunday will be "Twists and Turns" from Acts 24:1-27 at First Baptist Church — Gainesville.
The public is invited either the 9 a.m. contemporary service in The Summit, or the traditional service at 11 a.m. Sunday School is 10-11 a.m. each Sunday morning. There are classes for children, youth and adults.
The church is located at 308 E. Broadway. Call 940-665-4347 for more information.
Friends of the Library meet Sept. 27
The Friends of Cooke County Library will host its fall meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Community Center, 1112 E. California St. in Gainesville.
Cooke County Library Director Jennifer Johnson- Spence will discuss the 2023 TexTreasures grant to digitize more old issues of the Gainesville Daily Register. There will be a demonstration on how to use the Portal to Texas History and search the Gainesville Daily Register issues.
The public is invited. Desserts and refreshments will be provided.
Twists and Turns at FBG Sunday
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this Sunday will be “Twists and Turns” from Acts 24:1-27 at First Baptist Church — Gainesville.
The public is invited either the 9 a.m. contemporary service in The Summit, or the traditional service at 11 a.m. Sunday School is 10-11 a.m. each Sunday morning.
The church is located at 308 E. Broadway. Call 940-665-4347 for more information.
GISD needs parents’ help
Gainesville ISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart will once again form a Parent Advisory Committee (PAC). The PAC is open to any parent or community member who is willing to provide feedback and input.
The PAC will meet four times throughout the year, with the first meeting being held on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the GISD administration office at 800 S. Morris St.
To join, visit gainesvilleisd.org for the sign up form or contact Kay Neu at 940-665-4362 or kneu@gainesvilleisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.