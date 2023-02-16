Micah McFarlane, an eighth grader at Gainesville Junior High School, won the 2023 Cooke County Spelling Bee. He will represent Cooke County at the 65th Dallas Regional Spelling Bee in Dallas on March 11. The local contest took place last week at the GISD Administration Building, and GISD DesMontes Stewart was on hand to congratulate McFarlane. He competed against Jake Tucker (Gainesville Intermediate), Madelyn Peel (Muenster) and Quinn Jones (Chalmers/GISD).
featured
McFarlane wins Cooke Co. Spelling Bee
- GISD photo
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Gainesville meth felon back in Cooke County Jail
- Whitesboro pair sign for football
- Playoff basketball schedule, Feb. 13-14
- Lindsay rallies, beats Era in OT
- Whitesboro’s Brannan signs with TAMU-Texarkana
- Whitesboro cruises past Newman
- City park, mayor and council seats put on May ballot
- Lady Knights conquer Warriors
- UPDATE: Gainesville double murder suspect surrenders to police Monday
- Is Texas ready for the next Winter Storm Uri? Experts debate upgrades to Texas grid
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.