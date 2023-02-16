2023 spelling bee

Micah McFarlane, an eighth grader at Gainesville Junior High School, won the 2023 Cooke County Spelling Bee. He will represent Cooke County at the 65th Dallas Regional Spelling Bee in Dallas on March 11. The local contest took place last week at the GISD Administration Building, and GISD DesMontes Stewart was on hand to congratulate McFarlane. He competed against Jake Tucker (Gainesville Intermediate), Madelyn Peel (Muenster) and Quinn Jones (Chalmers/GISD).

