The Morton Museum has been a marker of Cooke County History for years with displays informing people of its rich past. Not as many people are aware of the museum’s role in keeping track of records and preserving documents and city directories as well.
While the museum has been the main home of Cooke County history for a while now, during COVID, the museum took on an extra project, keeping clippings of obituaries they come across.
“We would come in, but we couldn’t be open to the public,” said Cathy Farquhar, the director of the Morton Museum. “We find them doing research and such.”
“We have some birth records,” said Judith Smith, a recent employee of the museum. “The obituaries, if we find some as we run across them in our files upstairs, we’ll make a copy and put it here, too.”
Smith was honored for her years of work at the museum Friday with a retirement party.
The museum also has a collection of directories and phone books that workers are in the process of making copies of.
“We have directories for all the streets back in the 1800’s,” said Smith. “You can find if you have relatives and usually you can find out where they lived.”
The collection of books shows an interesting change in times as they shift from City Directories to phone books.
“[A directory] says where they worked most of the time; their address, any children they had, if they were widowed or were married to,” said Farquhar. “That’s why they’re so valuable. We have telephone directories, but when you start looking for city directories, I would think back maybe 70’s or late 80’s they quit putting those out.”
Some people come in wanting to know more about their relatives in Gainesville and the different buildings.
“In the last about two weeks, we’ve had at least five or six people come in wanting to research their houses or their families,” said Farquhar. “Especially people that are buying older homes from the 1900’s, they want to know how it started out.”
The workers at the museum are glad to help and are fascinated with what all they find.
“We come across all kinds of interesting stories,” said Smith. “We were reading articles yesterday, and it’s kind of like a soap opera all the time with the stories that come around.”
The museum has many books and documents that are beginning to deteriorate from years of wear and tear. Volunteers are encouraged to come help make copies of these books for continued knowledge of our past.
