School is starting back for most Cooke County schools next week.
Callisburg, Collinsville, Era, Lindsay, Valley View and Sacred Heart Catholic School are all welcoming students for the first day of classes on Wednesday, St. Mary Catholic School begins classes on Tuesday, and classes at Muenster ISD begin on Thursday. Gainesville ISD has already begun its school year.
While most schools are starting a new year, one school in Gainesville is starting its first year.
Victory Christian Academy is opening this year at Victory Life Tabernacle on Radio Hill Road.
“We’ve been talking about a school for a long time,” said David King, the pastor and founder of Victory Life Tabernacle. ”It came to fruition back in March … My wife and I established the church in 1993, and so for our 30th anniversary, we’re kicking off our first year of school.”
The school will be utilizing the Abeka Christian Education program, giving an option for parents who want their kids to attend school in a religious environment.
Tuition is $375 a month with a $100 registration fee. Maximum enrollment for this year is 55 students, and there are currently 30 students enrolled.
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and the first day of classes will begin on Aug. 21.
Same school, New faces
A new school year also means new staff members and students. One new face at Callisburg ISD is a new Superintendent, Chris Bradshaw. He has been the Superintendent of Maud ISD for the past six years and is glad to be at Callisburg.
“I have been here just over a month and can say that we have amazing students, a great staff, and very supportive communities and parents,” said Bradshaw. “Callisburg ISD's reputation for being a great district was certainly one of the biggest reasons that I applied. My wife, Karen, and I believe that this is a great opportunity for our daughter Shelby who will be starting seventh grade this year.”
There’s also going to be some new students in the halls of Muenster ISD. The MISD Special Education students are returning to campus. Until now, MISD has teamed up with other schools for the Cooke County Co-op where smaller schools can have special education programs together.
“We’ve got some new additions, we’ve brought our SPED department back on campus,” said MISD Superintendent Scott Bicknell. “We’re excited about this upcoming year.”
