Muenster High School Principal John York is retiring at the end of this school year.
“My time here in Muenster, we’ve had a lot of success… Just in general, scoring high in the state accountability ratings year in and year out and working with the amazing staff here at Muenster,” said York. “The most rewarding moment professionally and personally was when we won our state basketball championship that my son was a part of.”
York was drawn into teaching and coaching by the experiences he had in high school.
“I was always an athlete in high school,” said York. “Coaching seemed to be my calling.”
York began his 27-year career after graduating from Tarleton State University,
“I started in 1996 at Bowie High School in Bowie, Texas as a teacher and coach,” said York. “I coached football, basketball, cross country, girls softball and taught Texas history and world history.”
Five years later, York became the athletic director at Goldburg ISD and coached all of the boys athletics and taught world geography and history. Three years later, another opportunity arose.
“After that, I moved to Whitney, which is where I graduated from in ’88, and I went back there as a teacher and coach in 2004,” said York. “I was the head boys basketball coach, assistant football, boys golf and cross country and taught world history during my time there.”
Whitney High School was also where York first became a school administrator, becoming the high school assistant principal in 2008. He left Whitney in 2011 and worked in Hillsborough and West before coming to Muenster in the summer of 2014.
And now, York is looking forward to the freedom of retirement.
“I don’t really have anything definite right now,” said York. “I’ve got a few possibilities of some different things, but nothing is really concrete at the moment.”
“For the past 27 years, Mr. York has served students in public education,” said Muenster ISD Superintendent Scott Bicknell. “We wish him the best of luck on his next journey in life.”
MISD has hired Monte Sewell to fill York’s position. Sewell has been working in the Valley View school district.
