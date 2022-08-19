Cooke County school districts are back in session for the 2022-23 year. Muenster HS celebrated with Senior Sunrise, where the Class of 2023 gathered on the football field to greet the sun on the first day of their last year as students. Pre-K teacher Jackie Reynolds welcomed Muenster's Class of 2041 a few hours later.
Muenster ISD kicks off 2022-23 year
Staff report
