Fifth grader Madelyn P. (right) is the Muenster ISD Spelling Bee Champion. The contest was held in the MISD Cafetorium Jan. 12.
Madelyn was named the champion by correctly spelling the word batten. She took on 31 strong competitors from grades 4-8.
Fourth grader James S. (left) was named first-runner-up. Also receiving recognition as “Top Spellers” competing in five or more rounds were the top two, Madelyn P. (grade 5) and James S. (grade 4), Seth P. (grade 8), Dalton M. (grade 7) and James F. (grade 6). Madelyn will compete in the Cooke County Spelling Bee Feb. 8 at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building.
